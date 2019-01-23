Tenda AC5 AC1200 review: Affordable smart-router

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Broadband and internet prices are going down by the day. A high-speed internet connection combined with a good router can offer better range, connectivity, and speed. Tenda is one of the well-known brands in the computer peripherals, and we have been testing the Tenda AC5 AC1200, the latest affordable router with smart features.
- Affordable price tag
- Supports both 2.4 GHz and 5.0 GHz Wi-Fi bands
- Compact design
- Limited range
- Limited smart-features
The Tenda AC5 AC1200 retails for Rs 2,000 on Amazon. Is this the router that you should pair with your broadband internet connection? Let's find out.
Specifications
- Compliant with 802.11ac Wave 2.0 Standard
- Wi-Fi 802.11ac Wave 2.0 technology
- Max bandwidth speed 1167 Mbps
- 1 GHz High-Frequency CPU
- Web UI and app support for Android and iOS devices
- 1 x LAN in
- 3 x LAN out
Design
The Tenda AC5 AC1200 is a simple yet elegant looking smart router with a compact form factor. The router, in total, has three ethernet ports with a single input port and a triple output ports.
The router is made using polycarbonate material, which makes the router light in weight. The router can be wall mounted using brackets or can be placed on a flat surface. The Tenda AC5 AC1200 is a compact router with four detachable antennas, which can be used to extend the range of the Wi-Fi signal.
Supports dual channel Wi-Fi bands
The Tenda AC5 AC1200 supports dual channel Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz and 5.0 GHz). In my testing phase, I used both the 2.4 GHz network and 5.0 GHz network on various devices.
I noticed slightly better download speeds on the 5.0 GHz Wi-Fi network, whereas the upload speeds were better with 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi network. As expected, the 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi channel offers better range compared to the 5.0 GHz.
On the 2.4 GHz, the router offered a maximum download speed of 26.2 Mbps with an upload speed of 32.4 Mbps. On the 5.0 GHz network, the router offered 27.1 Mbps with 30.4 Mbps of upload speeds.
Features
The settings of the router can be accessed using http://simulator.tendacn.com/ac5v1/main.html URL. Using the web UI, I was able to tweak around the parameters of the router, including Wi-Fi network name, Wi-Fi password, etc.
The GUI also enables to create a guest user account, which comes handy, especially for those who want to share the Wi-Fi network with the guests and friends.
Using the parental control menu, I was able to schedule the Wi-Fi access for select devices (using MAC Adress). However, there is no option to block websites or URL. Options like sleeping mode can be used to turn on or turn off the router like an alarm clock.
Verdict
The Tenda AC5 AC1200 offers a good set of features, which are not generally present on entry-level routers. However, the company should have included a USB port to share files or data across the network.
The Tenda AC5 AC1200 is for those, who are looking for a budget router with support for dual-channel Wi-Fi. The Tenda A5 AC1200 is a smart router, but not the smartest in the market. At Rs 2,000 price point, the Tenda AC5 AC1200 offers a good set of features and offers excellent value for money.