Best dual-band routers to buy in India

Today, most of the people have an internet connection at their home. But having an internet connection is not enough. You need to be able to access it. Well, broadband connections are usually limited if you are using just the Ethernet cable. However, if you want to access the internet simultaneously on different devices then a router is one of the most essential components that you need.

Well, the router is a device that makes it easy to connect to the internet or another computer or a network. And having a router is also not enough. You need a good home wireless router which will allow you to connect your devices such as desktop, laptop and smartphones to internet seamlessly so that you can further surf, share data files and stream media between rooms, among a bunch of other actions.

So which router should you get? While there are a lot to choose from in the market. There are a lot of brands as well models to pick from. So if you are wondering which is the best Wi-Fi router for your home then look no further.

Netgear Nighthawk X6S Tri-Band WiFi router: Initial impressions

We've compiled a list of some of the top dual-band routers based on performance and features that can easily handle the number of Wi-Fi devices that you have. Read on below to find out more.

Tenda AC6 Dual Band Buy At Price of Rs 3,078 in Amazon

Key Features With one gigabit Internet port and One*10/100Mbps WAN port Three*10/100Mbps LAN ports, speeds can be up to 10× faster than Ethernet connections. The AC6 is a powerful hub to support a robust and extremely fast wired network.

AC6 Gigabit support 802.11ac WiFi standard, 2.4G and 5G dual-band concurrent wireless rates of up to 1167Mbps, four times the speed of 802.11n router; 5GHz band less interference, more independent channels, signal coverage and more stable; AC6 to use existing NIC 2.4G mobile terminal device provides smooth and efficient Internet experience, but to meet a greater number of integrated 11AC wireless LAN, Wi-Fi devices to enhance high-speed Internet surfing.

Apple device uses the same high-quality brand Broadcom chips, with better compatibility; its CPU frequency up to 900MHz, processing speed is three times the normal router, strong 'core' 'stability is not dropped; let you do enjoy the ultimate high-definition 4K TV brings delicate quality to enjoy and experience the thrill of the game rapid rush, with dropped since then, Caton, picture delay never say No.

AC6 2.4G band uses a separate high power PA and high sensitivity LNA, security 2.4G through the wall. 5G band equipped specifically for high-performance RF front-end (FEM) module, make 5G signal from the base is even more powerful than the other routers.

AC6 is equipped with four powerful 5dbi external high-gain antenna, the use of advanced serpentine traces multi oscillator radiation, each of Angular alignment have been repeatedly verified and tested, taking into account the type and gain of the signal field, the transmission efficiency of up to 90 %, so that AC6 router signal to play a more powerful performance. Netgear R6120-100INS AC1200 Dual-Band Wi-Fi Router (Black) Buy At Price of Rs 2,599 in Amazon

Key Features WiFi - 300 + 867 Mbps speeds

AC WiFi compatible with current and future WiFi devices

Works with all N150, N300, N600 and AC device

Create a powerful home network with lag-free multi-player online gaming & HD streaming

ReadySHARE USB Access: Wirelessly access and share USB storage

Manage home network and provide guest access remotely using NETGEAR genie

Compatible with next generation WiFi devices, this router is also backward compatible with 802.11 a/b/g/n devices Asus RT-AC58U AC1300 Dual Band Gigabit Wireless Router (Black) Buy At Price of Rs 4,790 in Amazon

Key Features

Super-fast network speed

Concurrent dual-band AC1300 Wi-Fi speed plus quad-core processor for responsive network performance

Full Wi-Fi speed on multiple devices simultaneously

MU-MIMO technology and huge 128MB memory for the best multi-device performance

Improved Wi-Fi range

Four external 5dBi antennas with AiRadar universal beamforming for improved Wi-Fi range

Parental controls Linksys Max-Stream EA7500 AC1900 Dual-Band Wireless Router (Black) Buy At Price of Rs 9,999 in Amazon

Key Features

Works with Amazon Alexa

Power your streaming and gaming with Next Gen AC Wi-Fi, which utilizes Multi-User MIMO technology to keep multiple Wi-Fi devices online at the same time and the same speed

Enjoy your favorite online games and streaming content without buffering or lag via dual-band speeds up to 1.9gbps

Connect 4K TV, gaming console, laptop and more with four Gigabit Ethernet ports for wired transfer speeds 10x faster than fast Ethernet

3 external antennas expand Wi-Fi range throughout a medium-size home

Easy setup, generate guest passwords, monitor your Wi-Fi remotely and more with Smart Wi-Fi software Edimax BR-6288ACL Dual-Band Router (White) Buy At Price of Rs 3,199 in Amazon

Key Features

Supports WISP connection mode

Supports RJ-45 cable/xDSL modems

WAN protocol: PPPoE, static IP, dynamic IP, PPTP and L2TP D-Link DIR-816 Wireless AC750 Dual Band Router Buy At Price of Rs Rs 1,799 in Amazon

Key Features

D-Link,Wireless without Modem

WPS/Reset Button, Power Switch

Internet Explorer 7, Firefox 12.0, Chrome 20.0, Safari 4.0 or Other Java-enabled Browser

2.4 GHz WLAN, WPS, Power, 5 GHz WLAN, Internet

Warranty : 3 Years Mi 3C Router (White) Buy At Price of Rs 999 in Amazon

Key Features

Wireless N series with speed up to 300Mbps router

Compatible with input type RJ-45 (Ethernet cable) supported by ISP's all over India such as ACT Fibernet, Airtel Fibernet, Hathway, Tikona, Exitel, YOU Broadband, SITI, GTPL etc.

4 antennas provide better range, up to 80m in open space

2 antennas dedicated as receiver, 2 antennas dedicated as transmitter - hence, lower interference and better speed

64MB of RAM let's you connect up to 64 devices, with 24 stable connections

ADSL or cable modem is required, Package Contents: Router, Adapter and Manual

Can be used in repeater mode with ADSL connections, which support Input Type RJ-11, such as Airtel Broadband, BSNL/MTNL etc. TP-Link Archer C60 AC1350 Wireless Dual Band Router (White) Buy At Price of Rs 2,399 in Amazon

Key Features

Get faster Wi-Fi at both the 2.4GHz band (450mbps) and the 5GHz band (867mbps)

The advanced AC Wi-Fi unlocks the performance of all your wireless devices

Three 2.4GHz antennas and two 5GHz antennas create superior Wi-Fi coverage

Advanced software functions like parental control and guest network

Tether app provides easy router management in your palm TP-Link Archer C20 AC750 Wireless Dual Band Router (Blue) Buy At Price of Rs 1,479 in Amazon

Key Features

Wireless standards: IEEE 802.11ac/n/a 5GHz, IEEE 802.11b/g/n 2.4GHz

Supports 802.11AC standard, with simultaneous 2.4GHz 300mbps and 5GHz 433mbps connections for 733mbps of total available bandwidth

3 external antennas provide stable omnidirectional signal and superior wireless coverage

Signal rate: 5GHz: Up to 433mbps; 2.4GHz: Up to 300mbps

Antenna type: Three fixed omni directional antennas

Wireless security: 64/128-bit WEP,WPA/WPA2,WPA-PSK/WPA2-PSK encryption

Interfaces: 4 x 10/100mbps LAN ports, 1 x 10/100mbps WAN Digisol DG-HR3300TA Wireless Broadband Router (Black) Buy At Price of Rs 1,049 in Flipkart

Key Features Type: Wireless Without Modem

300 Mbps Speed

Frequency: 2.4 GHz

External Antenna

