Sony Launches Party Ready X-Series Wireless Speakers In India

Sony has officially launched three premium speakers in India under the X-series of wireless speakers. The Sony SRS-XG300, SRS-XE300, and the SRS-XE200 are the latest wireless speakers from Sony India and pack features like colorful design, fast charging support, and IP rating for water and dust resistance.

Sony SRS-XG300 Details

The Sony SRS-XG300 is the most capable portable wireless speaker among the lot. This speaker comes with a dedicated φ20 mm tweeter and a massive woofer that measures 61 mm x 68 mm. The speaker has a frequency response range of 20 Hz-20,000 Hz (44.1 kHz sampling) and it also has a Stereo Mini Jack (IN), USB C, and a USB A (Only for DC OUT).

Coming to the features, the Sony SRS-XG300 uses a newly developed X-balanced speaker unit with a non-circular diaphragm that claims to release more sound pressure to offer high-quality audio output. On a single charge, the speaker can deliver 25 hours of battery life and it also supports fast charging, where 10 minutes of charge time can offer 70 minutes of music playback.

Sony SRS-XE200 Details

The Sony SRS-XE200 Bluetooth speaker is the most affordable one among the three. The speaker is equipped with a Line-Shape Diffuser, which helps to deliver louder audio and it also has a stereo speaker setup for an elevated music listening experience with dual passive radiators.

The Sony SRS-XE200 also supports fast charging, and on a single charge, the speaker can offer up to 17 hours of music playback time. If your friend also has a Sony SRS-XE200, both speakers can be paired together using Party Connect (up to 100 speakers) and the Stereo Pair feature (two speakers) using the Sony Music Center app.

Pricing And Availability

The Sony SRS-XG300 will retail for Rs. 26,990 and will be available starting today (25th of August). Similarly, the Sony SRS-XE300 costs Rs. 19,990 and will be available starting September 10, 2022. Lastly, the most affordable Sony SRS-XE200 will retail for Rs. 12,990 and will be available from the 30th of September 2022 onwards.

