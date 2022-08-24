Adata XPG Core Reactor 850W 80 Plus Gold PSU Review: Easy To Recommend

Design: Fully Modular

Like most of the 80 Plus Gold rated PSUs, the Adata XPG Core Reactor 850W 80 Plus Gold is also a fully modular power source unit. One advantage of a fully-modular PSU is that it helps improve cable management. The PSU maintains a DC voltage of ±2 percent, and it also claims to reduce noise and ripple by 35 percent.

It is an ATX-sized PSU that should work on most mid-sized and large-sized towers. The PSU is cooled by a fan with support for intelligent fan curve technology, allowing the PSU to operate at lower (660rpm) and it can get as fast as 2400rpm at the maximum load.

The overall build quality of the Adata XPG Core Reactor 850W 80 Plus Gold PSU looks pretty solid and the black-colored finish also gives this PSU a stealth look, especially if you are planning to build an all-black PC. The PSU weighs around 2KG (including cables), which is pretty much on par with the competition.

Is It Safe To Use?

One of the major criteria to choose a PSU is to look at the safety aspect of the actual components of the product. 100 percent of the capacitors used on the Adata XPG Core Reactor 850W 80 Plus Gold PSU are from Japan and it also uses Line Level Control (LLC) resonant topology, making it a reliable power source unit.

Is It Uncomfortably Loud?

The Adata XPG Core Reactor 850W 80 Plus Gold PSU also has Cybernetics Platinum certification along with Cybernetics A- certification. So, what does this certification mean? When a PSU comes with Cybernetics Platinum, it will have an efficiency between 89 to 91 percent. Similarly, the Cybernetics A- certification indicates that the PSU will have a noise level between 25dB to 30dB.

Our Experience With 80 Plus Gold PSU

We tested the Adata XPG Core Reactor 850W 80 Plus Gold PSU on our recent build, based on the AMD Ryzen 7 5700X CPU (review) and the Radeon RX 6750 XT GPU, and the PSU had no problem in driving these components. Not just that, even while playing games and running compute-intensive benchmark software, the PSU ran silent, and we did not notice any heating issue.

Should You Go For It?

As per our testing, the Adata XPG Core Reactor 850W 80 Plus Gold PSU looks like a great product. It also comes with 10 years of warranty against Over Current Protection (OCP), Over Voltage Protection (OVP), Under Voltage Protection (UVP), Over Power Protection (OPP), and Short Circuit Protection (SCP).

If you are building a PC with a budget of around Rs. 1,00,000, then it is best to spend around 10 percent of the budget on the PSU. Considering the price range of Rs. 9,400, the Adata XPG Core Reactor 850W 80 Plus Gold PSU looks like a great product for regular and gaming-centric PC builds.