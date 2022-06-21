One Roar TWS Earbuds Review: Powerful Battery Is The Saving Grace

One Roar TWS Earbuds Design

One Roar has a couple of products available in the Indian market, ranging from headphones and wired earphones. The brand has expanded its product portfolio with the new One Roar TWS Earbuds. The earbuds feature an in-ear design and offer 6mm drivers, which are powerful.

For me, the earbuds were quite comfortable, even when I wore them for long hours. However, when my colleague tried the earbuds, it didn't snug-fit at all - which is one of the differentiating factors of in-ear earbuds. One Roar has included a couple of different ear tips, which one can try to get the right fit for you.