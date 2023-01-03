Google Home Getting Full TV Controls For Compatible Smart TVs Just Like Nest Hub

Advertisement

Google Home app now allows multiple buttons to control TVs compatible with Google Assistant or Google Home. These features were earlier offered only by Nest Hub, which means Google has finally adopted one of the most popular and potent features that Nest has offered for a long time. Let's see how users can now effectively control their Smart TVs using a single app from Google.

Google Home App Can Now Control Common TV Functions

Google has started to roll out full TV controls on its Google Home application. Television sets compatible with Google Assistant or Google Home can now be controlled using the app.
The Google Home app is now offering full touch controls for volume up/down, un/mute, power on/off, play, pause, channel and even adding or editing the source list. These controls were absent from the app, and users had to resort to Nest Hub.

The Home app has been undergoing several changes, confirmed Google. The company added that the app will have new User Interface (UI) elements. However, some Google Assistant routines have been facing issues, presumably due to backend conflicts or incompatibility.

The new Google Home UI has essentially ditched the old way of navigation. The new page allows Assistant routines to manage various features of each device. Previously, a page's drop-down settings only allowed users to adjust the on or off settings for each light or switch in their home.

Advertisement

Last year, Google claimed it was "rolling out redesigned controls for popular smart home devices in the Google Home app," including fans, air purifiers, vacuum cleaners, and TVs. Needless to say, Google Home is steadily becoming a one-stop hub for controlling smart and IoT (Internet of Things) devices.

How To Control Smart TV Functions Using Google Home?

Google has essentially adopted the Nest Hub controls and slapped the visual style or design template of the non-Cast smart speakers. In other words, users are gradually seeing a large virtual button to control volume, and pills housing commonly used features of a TV. The Play/Pause setting, however, features a different design.

It is important to note that Cast-enabled televisions or Google/Android TVs, will be served by the new Google Home app's media controls.

The new controls are being rolled out to participants of the Home App Preview Program. The controls are visible to a few LG and Samsung television owners who are part of the program. However, Google should gradually extend the ability to control Smart TVs using the Google Home app to every user.

More GOOGLE News

Google Voice To Warn About Spam Calls With A Big Red Warning Sign

Home Assistant To Get Its Own Voice Assistant: Control Smart Gadgets Without Siri, Alexa, or Google

The Users' Choice Smartphones of 2022

The Best Display Smartphones of 2022

The Best Performance Smartphones of 2022

The Best Camera Smartphones of 2022

The Best High-End Smartphones of 2022

Google Could Ensure Older Android Devices Can Stay Online With Valid Root Certificates

Google To Enable "Find My Device" For Android Smartphones Reveals Play Services Update

Google For India 2022: Everything That Google Announced

Google Switching On End-To-End Encryption In Gmail On The Web

Google Pixel Fold Leaked Video, Renders Reveal Complete Design

Best Mobiles in India
Read More About: Google Smart TVs TVs Apps
Read more...