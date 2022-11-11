Microsoft Windows 11 Gets iCloud Photos Integration: How To Sync iPhone Content With Windows?

Microsoft is adding an important feature to Windows 11 which will benefit Apple iPhone users. The Photos app in Windows 11 will soon be able to sync and accept photos and videos directly from an iPhone as well as Apple's iCloud storage service. Microsoft is addressing one of the common pain points of iPhone users when working with the Windows OS. Let's see how to set up the feature, and its benefits.

Windows 11 Gets iCloud Photos Integration For Quick Syncing

Microsoft has rolled out a new feature for the Photos app on Windows 11. It allows integration of iCloud Photos. An updated version of the Photos app should be gradually available on the Microsoft Store.

Windows 11 users who do not have the app, should head over to the app repository and download the updated Photos app. The iCloud for Windows app has also been updated, and it is needed for reliable syncing with the iCloud Photos platform.

It is important to note that Microsoft is gradually releasing the new feature, and expects it to be available to the majority of Windows 11 users by the end of the month. Discussing the new and highly convenient feature, Microsoft said:

"We know that many Windows customers have photo and video collections on their iPhones that they would like to be able to view on their PC. This iCloud Photos integration will make it easier for those with an iPhone to have direct access to all their cherished memories in one organized place and is another step in our continued efforts to make experiences on Windows 11 seamless". Advertisement

How To Integrate iCloud Photos Into Windows 11 Photos App?

iPhone users who work with Windows 11 will first need to update their Photos app on Windows 11 PCs. Thereafter, head over to the Microsoft Store, and download and install the iCloud client for Windows.

Launch the iCloud app and sign into iCloud Photos on the target Windows 11 PC. After signing in users will have to sync their photos. Once done, all the synced content from the iCloud Photos platform will appear automatically in the Windows 11 Photos app.

The Photos app will make organizing photo collection quite easy. Moreover, the app will collate all images in conjunction with the iCloud Photos platform, no matter where they originate. Microsoft assures the app can show photos from the iPhone, camera, and cloud storage.

iCloud Photos was already available on Windows before the update. However, the photos and videos could be accessed through regular folders only. Hence, iPhone users had to plug in their iPhones to their PCs with a USB. Thereafter, users had to rely on the iCloud web app in a browser to add photos to the Windows Photos app. All these steps can now be avoided.