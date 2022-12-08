WhatsApp Is Rolling Out Customizable Avatars: Here’s How To Use Them

WhatsApp will now allow users to create "Avatars". These can be customized to match a user's appearance in real life, and used in conversations on the instant messaging platform. Let's see how to enable the feature, create avatars on WhatsApp, and customize them using a variety of hairstyles, facial features, and outfits.

WhatsApp Users Can Now Make Avatars

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced the rollout of a new Avatar feature for WhatsApp.

"We're bringing avatars to WhatsApp! Now you can use your avatar as a sticker in chats. More styles coming soon across all our apps."

WhatsApp users can now create and use personalized avatars as their profile photos. Users also have the ability to choose from 36 readily available stickers to represent different emotions and actions. These avatars can also be used during conversations. Simply put, WhatsApp is offering large avatar emojis, a feature that has been quite common in popular messaging platforms such as Telegram.

WhatsApp has confirmed the Avatar feature is rolling out to users globally. The platform claims users can create "billions" of avatars by combining diverse hairstyles, facial features, and outfits.

How To Create And Use Avatars On WhatsApp?

WhatsApp has assured that it will gradually offer more style enhancements including lighting, shading, and hairstyle textures. Needless to mention, this will help users better customize and finetune their avatars.

To use the new Avatar feature, update WhatsApp to the latest available version from Google Play Store. Open WhatsApp and tap on the three-dot menu in the top right corner. Then tap on Settings > Avatar > Create your Avatar > Get started.

To use an avatar as a profile photo in WhatsApp, tap on Avatar in Settings and select Create profile photo. There are several backgrounds as well as avatar poses to choose from.

Tap on the tick mark in the top right corner to change the WhatsApp DP to the avatar.

WhatsApp assures using an avatar to communicate or "share feelings with friends and family is a great way to represent yourself without using your real photo so it feels more private." Simply put, users can avoid clicking their photos and still convey their message visually.