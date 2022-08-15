You Can Soon Use Avatars As Your WhatsApp Profile Picture News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

In 2020, Meta introduced customizable avatars to be used on its social network Facebook. Earlier this year, the company rolled out the ability to use customizable 3D avatars on Facebook Messenger, Instagram, and Quest. Now, it looks like Meta is gearing up to rollout this feature to the instant messaging platform WhatsApp as well.

WhatsApp Avatar Profile Picture Feature

As per a recent report by the update tracker WABetaInfo, the instant messaging platform WhatsApp is all set to bring support for Avatars. It is said that these avatars can be used as profile pictures for their instant messaging platform. A screenshot of the feature under development shows how it will look like when it is rolled out to all users. In addition to using the avatars as profile pictures, users of WhatsApp can also customize the avatar by choosing a background color that will be seen on the profile picture.

However, this is not the only purpose of bringing this avatar support on WhatsApp. The blog site notes that the users of the instant messaging platform can also use the avatars as stickers and share the same on the platform. This is something similar to the ability to create and share avatars on iMessage.

In addition to this, the avatars can be used as a mask while making video calls. With this feature, users can hide their faces using avatars in video calls though their surroundings are visible. As of now, this feature is not available and it will be rolled out to all users in the future.

Talking about the availability of the Avatars support for WhatsApp, the report notes that this feature is under development across all platforms, including Android, iOS, WhatsApp Web and desktop app. The beta users of the app will soon get this feature.

Other WhatsApp Features

Besides these new privacy features, WhatsApp has increased the time limit to delete messages up to a little over two days after it was sent. The platform is also rolling out the Communities feature that will help users organize their groups easily. For those who are unaware, this feature is similar to Telegram Channels.

In addition, there is another privacy feature for users to keep hackers at the bay. It is the ability to approve login requests as seen on Instagram and Gmail. Users can choose to accept or reject the login requests from others and protect their personal data.

