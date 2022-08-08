WhatsApp To Bring This Feature Seen On Instagram And Gmail News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

With the recent developments around WhatsApp, it is clear that the company does not want to rest on the laurels it has achieved. Now, it is working on a new security feature, which will make it more difficult for hackers to fetch the details of someone's account. This new feature is likely called 'login approval' and it is something we have seen on Instagram, Facebook and Gmail.

WhatsApp Login Approval Feature

As per a report by the update tracker WABetaInfo, the app is all set to add the 'login approval' feature, which will notify users if an unknown device tries to log into their account. This feature will protect users from hacking attempts by not letting hackers or unknown people get their hands on others' personal data.

The report notes that the 'login approval' feature will be rolled out for Android and iOS users. It will send in-app alerts to users if they try to log in to their accounts. The report has also shared a screenshot showing the time when the attempt to log in was made and to which device (model) it was made. It is up to the users to either approve or reject the request with the options - Allow and Do not allow. The person seeking the approval can log in only when the user associated with the account approves the request.

For now, this feature is under development and it is yet to be confirmed when it will be released for all users.

Other New WhatsApp Features

In addition to this, the update tracker also reported that WhatsApp is testing new emoji reactions that can be added to Status. For now, there are only eight pre-defined emoticons and the number will be increased now. WhatsApp is also testing a new feature to see the past participants of a group and this feature is under testing for the iOS version of the app. We can expect this feature to be rolled out to the Android beta testers of the app.

