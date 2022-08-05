This WhatsApp Feature Will Catalog Who Left Group Chats News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

WhatsApp, the Meta-owned instant messaging platform, has been rolling out many new features from time to time for its users. Recently, the app has been rolling out new features for the users of its groups. Earlier the app rolled out the ability to add more members to group chats and increased it up to 512. Later, it came up with Communities, a way to message like-minded people.

With large groups of up to 512 members, members and admins might find it difficult to keep a tab on who left the group. To fix this issue, WhatsApp is now testing a new feature in the beta version to let users who have left the group.

New WhatsApp Group Feature

As per a report by WABetaInfo, the update tracker that keeps a tab on the changes that are added to WhatsApp, the iOS beta version 22.16.0.75 will let group members and administrators see who quit the group or who was removed from the group in the past 60 days.

There will be a new section 'See Past Participants' under the 'Group Info' tab in the settings of the app. This section will show the list of members who left the group along with a dedicated search bar, which could be of use to track a constant exodus of embers and the influx of new members. Small businesses using WhatsApp groups for internal communication or interacting with clients will appreciate this feature.

In addition to this feature, the existing system of notifying the group conversation when a member leaves or gets removed from the group will be removed. Besides admins, no one in the group will get in-chat messages for such occasions to make moderation easier. The names of members who have left the group will be added only to the 'Past Participants' list.

Notably, this feature will make its way only to WhatsApp TestFlight beta members on iOS. Given the apps cross-platform nature of the app, we can expect it to be rolled out to Android and desktop apps soon.

