How To Fix WhatsApp For PC Not Working On Windows 11; Step-By-Step Guide

WhatsApp is the most popular messaging app for smartphones globally. The Meta-owned company introduced the web version of the app called WhatsApp Web for browsers on Windows and Mac-powered PCs in 2015 as an extension of the phone app. Soon after, the brand released the applications for desktops running Windows and Apple's Mac, which offered an advanced experience.

However, the WhatsApp app consumers on Windows 11-powered PCs are facing various issues lately. For some users, the messaging app freezes suddenly and sometimes it doesn't synchronize with their phone. So, here are the best ways to fix the WhatsApp issue if it's not working on Windows 11-powered devices.

Here's How To Fix WhatsApp Issues On Windows 11 Devices

Listed below are some of the options that WhatsApp users can choose to fix issues on Windows 11 devices.

• Update To The Latest Version - One of the first things that users can do to fix their WhatsApp issues is to update to the latest version of the WhatsApp application. This can be simply done by going to the Microsoft Store app. After that, the users can click the library icon and click update all of the download updates for all apps on their system. This will update WhatsApp and restart it.

• Force Quit WhatsApp, Then Restart - The second option is to force quit the WhatsApp app by going to the Task Manager on Windows 11. The task manager can be opened by tapping on buttons together on the keyboard including Control + Shift + ESC. Then the users can simply force close the app and restart it again to make it work properly.

• Clear App Data For WhatsApp - One another thing WhatsApp Windows 11 users can do to fix their problems is they can clear all of the data for the app. For this, they can go to Settings and then Apps. In the list of the apps, they need to click on WhatsApp. Then there will be an option to reset all of the settings and data. Once done, the users can restart the app.

That said, the aforementioned options are the best ways to fix WhatsApp for PC not working on Windows 11. If none of these options work, the users can always use the latest version of the WhatsApp Web on their computer by going to the choice of their browser including Chrome or Safari.