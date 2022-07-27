You Can Soon Save Disappearing Messages With This Feature News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Last year, the Meta-owned instant messaging platform rolled out the disappearing messages feature for its users. Now, it is rumored that the company is working on a new feature called Kept Messages, which will let users save the disappearing messages before they vanish from the chat history.

As per a report WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on the Kept Messages feature, which will convert the disappearing messages into standard text and let users save them. With this feature, users can keep the messages saved post the expiration of the disappearing messages timer. There will be a new section called Kept Messages under the chat info to access these saved messages.

WhatsApp Kept Messages Feature

Notably, the disappearing messages will have an expiry time post that users cannot access them. It is also not possible to star these messages. While it is already available for Android and iOS users, the WhatsApp Desktop beta is slated to get it via a future update. Now, the WhatsApp update tracker has hinted that the Kept Messages feature is under development and it could be rolled out to users via a future update.

It is speculated that the group admins will get a toggle to keep a disappearing group. The admin can decide if members of the group can use the kept messages on the group or not. For those who are uninitiated, the disappearing feature will be enabled by default on any chat, be it individual or group chats. All the messages will disappear within a scheduled time period.

Given that the kept messages feature will let users save the disappearing messages so that they will not miss out on important conversations. It would be a boon for users like me who is not a big fan of disappearing messages as we will miss out on the memorable pics, and conversations that will vanish after a period of time.

