WhatsApp Introduces Disappearing Messages Feature: How To Use How To oi-Priyanka Dua

WhatsApp has finally announced the launch of a new feature, where messages will disappear after seven days. The feature is known as Disappearing Messages and it has been specially launched for individuals and group chats.

The newly launched feature is already live and will be available for more than two billion users during this month. The feature will be available on devices, such as iOS, Android, KaiOS, WhatsApp Web, and Desktop platforms by the end of November. However, to use the Disappearing feature, users need to follow these tips and tricks.

Step 1: You need to open that WhatsApp chat or Group Chat, where you want to use this feature.

Step 2: Click on the contact's name and tap on the disappearing messages option.

Step 3: Then, you have to tap on the continue button and select the on and off button.

Other Features Of Disappearing Messages Services

The disappearing messages will remove all photos and videos after seven days, however, you can still take screenshots and copy messages before messages are deleted automatically. Besides, you can also save photos and other content. Furthermore, if a user switches on the backup before the message disappears, then the message will be stored in the backup.

How To Switch Off Disappearing Messages Services

Notably, once you disabled the feature the chat will be there until and unless you delete. To switch off this feature, users need to open the chat, then click on that chat, and then you have to tap on the disappear button. After that, you have to tap on the off button.

Best Mobiles in India