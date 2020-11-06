WhatsApp Launches Payment Services In India: How To Set Up And Send Money? How To oi-Priyanka Dua

WhatsApp has finally received regulatory approval from NPCI to expand its payment app to 20 million users in India. Earlier, it was available for one million users. The new development comes after two-and-a-half years of launching the beta version of the app in partnership with ICICI Bank.

The Payment mode is now available in 10 Indian languages to those who have a debit card that supports UPI. Notably, WhatsApp has tied up with ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, State Bank of India, and Jio Payment Bank. Currently, WhatsApp is serving 400 million users in the country.

"We've been working on this with the National Payments Corporation of India, who oversee everything to make sure it's secure and reliable. And we've built it using India's Unified Payments Interface," Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said.

How to set up WhatsApp Payments

Step 1: You need to go to settings and click on the payments option

Step 2: Then, you need to click on the new account option and then now click on the accept button to continue the services.

Step 3: After that, you need to select all options through prompts to start the services. Then, you need to select the bank account for using this feature.

All you need to do is to tap on the share icon and select the payment option. You'll get the new payment mode on the shortcut menu. Besides, the company allows you to check the transaction history. Additionally, you don't need to share your account number and IFSC code as it works on the UPI method. Earlier, it allowed you to send money only to your contacts, but now you can send money to all via QR code. Users need to enter their UPI ID to complete the transaction. This facility is available for both Android and iOS users.

