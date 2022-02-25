WhatsApp Desktop Beta Likely To Get New Features News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

WhatsApp is known for rolling out many new features to give a great experience for its users. Now, the WhatsApp Desktop Beta version has been spotted with two new features. Well, the talk is about the message reactions feature and a new status privacy shortcut that are said to be under development.

WhatsApp Desktop Beta Message Reactions

As its name indicates, WhatsApp message reactions feature lets users quickly assign an emoji reaction to a message that they receive. Already, the popular instant messaging apps owned by Meta such as Facebook and Instagram support this feature. As spotted by WABetaInfo, this new feature is available for beta testers and is still under development. Initially, this feature was spotted in August 2021 and is said to be under development on both Android and iOS.

The report has shared a screenshot showing the message reactions feature with the reaction button in the form of an emoji besides a message in a chat window on the desktop beta version. The button is said to appear only while moving the cursor over a message. Clicking on the reaction button will display six emojis in a row that can be chosen to react to the message. As usual, there will a red heart, thumbs up, shocked face, face with tears of joy, folded hands, and crying face emojis.

WhatsApp Status Privacy Shortcut

Besides this, another report by WABetaInfo shows that it is updating the caption bar, thereby letting users to choose different recipients for a photo or video within the chat or share it as a Status update. Now, it appears to be working on improving the ability to share the image as a Status with a new privacy shortcut, claims the report.

Users can click on the image and tap the Status button inside the chat and select the audience for that specific Status before posting it. There will be three options - My Contacts, My Contacts Except, and Only Share With, it shared.

Notably, these new features are likely coming soon to the WhatsApp desktop beta version and are claimed to be under development. Users cannot access these features until these are enabled first in the beta versions of the app. However, WhatsApp is yet to announce these details officially.

