WhatsApp Android, Desktop Beta Users Get New Features

Reportedly, Whatsapp, the instant messaging app from Meta is getting a host of new features for its Android and desktop version apps. Talking about the Android version, the app gets new drawing tools and it is all set to roll out new pencil tools as well in the future. On the other hand, the desktop version of WhatsApp is getting new chat bubble colors.

Upcoming WhatsApp For Android Features

As per a report by the update tracker WABetaInfo, the instant messaging app is adding new drawing tools to the Android version of its app. The instant messaging app is claimed to be in plans to add new pencils that will let users draw on images and videos. This capability is said to be rolled out via a future update.

Also, it has been tipped that there is a single pencil option for now to draw but it will get two more options - a thinner pencil and a thicker pencil as compared to the existing ones. Moreover, the report also notes that WhatsApp is prepping a new blur image tool, which will be rolled out sometime soon.

Notably, these features have been spotted in the Android beta version 2.22.3.5. The report notes that these features are disabled by default. As these aspects are still under development, only the beta testers will be able to use them before the wider rollout.

WhatsApp Desktop Features

Another report by WABetaInfo notes that the company is all set to roll out the new color options for its Windows and macOS apps. This has been spotted on WhatsApp beta for Desktop version 2.2201.2.0. Reportedly, the new color scheme will be visible in the dark theme. Also, chat bubbles seem to be greener than the existing green strip. Additionally, the update brings color changes to the other elements of WhatsApp as well. The notable aspect is that there will blue tinge in the chat bar and background.

As mentioned that this is a beta update, we can expect it to be rolled out to the stable users of the app after the complete beta testing. It can be expected in the near future.

Other WhatsApp Features

One of the latest features under beta testing is the highly anticipated global voice message player on iOS. This new feature will let iPhone users continue to listen to voice messages even while they switch to any other app as it will play in the background. In addition to beta users WhatsApp for iOS users, the beta users of the WhatsApp Business for iOS have also spotted this feature under testing ahead of its availability to the public.

Besides this, iOS users of the app will reportedly get new notification settings that will let them manage notifications they want to receive, be it individual or group chats. Also, they can manage the notification sounds. The app is also tipped to let users react to messages with emojis as in Instagram and Facebook Messenger. We still await the global rollout of these features for the stable users of the app.

