WhatsApp Business Users Get Advanced Search Feature News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Reportedly, the Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp is working on a new feature, which will let users search efficiently on the app. This new feature is likely called advanced search and is aimed at the Business accounts on both Android and iOS. This capability will let users of business accounts search within the chatbox and browse through long threads of chats.

WhatsApp Advanced Search Feature

As reported by the WhatsApp tracker site WABetaInfo, this new advanced search feature will let business account users make use of filters in order to search for messages within their chats made on the app. Once this feature is rolled out, users of business accounts on the app will see categories such as contacts, unread and non-contacts as they search within the app.

Users can access the required information easily via these categories. As per the screenshot shared by the report, the WhatsApp Business for Android app will get three additional categories as mentioned above along with the existing options such as photos, gifs, videos, audio, links, and documents. These additional categories will help users narrow down the searches effectively.

Furthermore, the report confirms that this feature that is likely on cards for the WhatsApp Business Android version will soon be available on the iOS version of the app as well sometime soon.

Notably, the WhatsApp advanced search feature is not of great use for regular WhatsApp users and it will not be rolled out for the standard version of WhatsApp Messenger. If you have a WhatsApp Business account and you are yet to get this feature, then the advanced search feature will be rolled out in the coming days or weeks.

For the uninitiated, the report stated that the messaging platform might roll out a new feature for its users. Also, it is stated to be working on a new feature called 'Businesses Nearby', which will show users the business restaurants, clothing stores, grocery stores and more whenever they look for something that is on the app.

Other New WhatsApp Features

Earlier, the instant messaging platform WhatsApp confirmed that it will bring multi-device support, which will enable the use of the app on up to four different devices sans having the primary device nearby. This feature was rolled out on WhatsApp Beta for Android and is all set to be rolled out to stable users in the coming days.

Besides this, WhatsApp is also working on a new feature that will show the profile photo in notifications. It will show the profile photo of the senders in the system notifications. However, the feature has been rolled out only to the iOS 15 beta testers right now and is expected to be rolled out to other users sometime soon.

This upgrade has come after WhatsApp is speculated to be working on a revamped layout for the Contact Info page. A dedicated search shortcut could be available on the updated Contact Info page. Similar to the previous update, this is also limited to iOS users and will be rolled out to Android users later. It is also said to be working on some new capabilities for group admins on iOS.

