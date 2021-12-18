Upcoming WhatsApp Features To Expect in 2022

Usually, WhatsApp tests the upcoming features on the beta versions of its Android and iOS apps before rolling out the same to all users. Going by the same, here we have listed some upcoming features that are likely under testing for now. Check out these new features that could be rolled out in 2022.

WhatsApp Logout Feature

As per existing reports, WhatsApp is all set to roll out a new feature that will replace the Delete Account option in the menu with an option called WhatsApp logout. As its name suggests, the Delete Account feature will delete the user's account completely and remove all chats, media files, documents, etc. Contradictorily, the WhatsApp logout feature will let users take a break from the app whenever they want. It will retain all the files and messages as such.

Instagram Reels

Currently, Meta is working on a way to integrate all its platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram. In 2022, the company is believed to work on the same and make this integration possible. As per reports, the instant messaging platform is likely to support the integration of Instagram Reels. However, there is no word regarding the same officially from Meta. Moreover, we have already seen such an integration between Facebook and Instagram.

Multi-Device Support For All

A few months back, WhatsApp introduced multi-device support. Currently, this feature is available for the users of Android and iOS beta versions. In 2022, we can expect the app to release this multi-device support for all users officially. Also, it will let users log in to WhatsApp on other devices even if the primary device is not connected to the internet.

Extended Time Limit For Delete For Everyone

Already, WhatsApp offers the ‘Delete for Everyone' feature for Android and iOS users. As per recent reports, the company is eying to remove the time limit and let users delete messages for all whenever they want. WhatsApp offers only three-time durations such as 7 days, 90 days, and 24 hours.

When the feature is enabled, it will let each message sent by the user disappear after the specified time. It is under testing in the beta version of the app for now and only select beta users have received it.

Hide Last Seen From Select Contacts

Recently, WhatsApp was in the headlines for rolling out some privacy-centric features. It lets users hide their status, last seen and profile picture from select contacts. Earlier there were three options - everyone, nobody and my contacts and now it has added a fourth option that says ‘My Contacts Except'. This feature is also in the beta phase and we need more clarity from the company regarding its official rollout to all users.