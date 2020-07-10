What Is Reels On Instagram? How To Make, Post And Disable Reels On Instagram

ENGLISH

    Instagram's TikTok, namely the Instagram Reels has gained a lot of momentum over the past few days. Instagram Reels, much like TikTok, is a feature where you can create short videos and share it within the Instagram ecosystem. The Facebook-owned platform has introduced a couple of filters, music, and easy editing tools for Instagram Reels.

    Instagram Reels Features
     

    Instagram Reels Features

    Following the ban of TikTok and other 58 Chinese apps, a lot of alternatives are popping up. Among these, apps like Mitron, Chingari, Roposo, Moj, Trell, and others are emerging as alternatives to the popular TikTok. At the same time, Instagram rolled out Reels as part of extended testing in India.

    Instagram Reels

    Instagram Reels allows any Instagram user to create a 15-second video. They can add filters, stickers, and use a couple of easy editing tools to create their short video. Reels also has a couple of songs, allowing users to lip-sync for their videos. A few in-house features like Boomerang can also be used to make Reels.

    How To Make Reels On Instagram?
     

    How To Make Reels On Instagram?

    To create a video on Instagram Reels, users will need to create an Instagram account. Once done, Instagram Reels can be created by clicking on Camera on the app > Reels. This will allow users to create their 15-second video and provide access to options like audio from Instagram Music; editing options like speed, effects, timer, and so on.

    Users can also create their own voice if they wish to, just like TikTok. Instagram has also brought in a few AR effects for users creating Reels. All of these can be found under the effects tab on Instagram Reels.

    How To Post Reels On Instagram?

    How To Post Reels On Instagram?

    Once the short 15-second short video is created, users can post the Instagram Reels. Once posted, the Instagram Reels begins appearing on the usual feed for your followers. If yours is a public account, the Instagram Reels video appears on the Explore section of the platform, allowing everyone to view it. There is an option where users can choose their audience to share the Instagram Reels with.

    How To Disable Reels On Instagram?

    How To Disable Reels On Instagram?

    If you wish to remove or delete your Instagram Reels, it can be done on your profile. Your profile page has a new tab indicating Reels, where all your 15-second videos are uploaded. Head over here and delete the video by clicking on the three-dotted button.

    Story first published: Friday, July 10, 2020, 15:17 [IST]
