Instagram Reels: Is It The Next Big Thing After TikTok? Features oi-Sharmishte Datti

Instagram Reels is the latest short video platform to surge in popularity following the ban of TikTok in India. It's been less than 24 hours since Reels was rolled out and it's already flooding with creators exploring the new platform. From the looks of it, Facebook is certainly cashing out on the TikTok ban with the new Instagram Reels.

What Is Instagram Reels?

Instagram Reels is another short video format platform and has come to India as part of an expanded test, in a phased manner. 15-second videos can be created and shared on the Instagram app for both Android and iOS. To create a video or Reel, users need to click on the Camera link on the app, just like how you do it for Stories now.

To check out videos uploaded on Instagram Reels, click on the explore tab to find the content you're looking for. Instagram Reels comes with a couple of customizations, much like TikTok. There are music tracks, filters, and easy editing tools. Plus, the Spark AR effects will also hit Instagram Reels pretty soon.

The Timing Is Perfect

It's been roughly ten days since TikTok and other Chinese apps were banned in India. The most-affected seems to be TikTok users, as a lot of creators had built their profile with a large fan following. The ban has also provided an opportunity for various other apps made in India like Roposo, Moj, Mitron, Chinagri, and others - which are very similar to TikTok.

And now, with the rollout of Instagram Reels, the competition is bound to increase. While the above-mentioned apps are largely limited to the Indian audience, Instagram Reels brings in a large global audience. The timing of Instagram Reels hitting the Indian market couldn't have been better!

Instagram Reels: The Next Big Thing

While TikTok was a large platform with a large number of users, Instagram Reels could be even bigger. Firstly, Instagram is one of the well-established and popular social media platforms, which would naturally bring in a lot of audience to Instagram Reels. Even if not all users wish to create videos for Reels, they would certainly explore the new feature, creating an audience structure.

Further, Instagram is another major platform influencers and shopping. A lot of marketing and advertising takes place on Instagram and Reels could further boost sales. There are already well-established TikTok creators and Instagram influencers exploring Instagram Reels, and it's hardly been 24 hours since the launch!

