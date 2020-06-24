Instagram Shopping Opens To Creators; Helps Push PM’s Vocal For Local Appeal News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Instagram is bringing out a new feature that will help local businesses grow. The social networking platform will allow creators to sell their merchandise directly through Instagram, starting next month. The feature comes as extended access to Instagram Shopping, opening its doors to different types of businesses.

Instagram Shopping Features

The Instagram Shopping feature has brought out new commerce eligibility requirements in a bid to help more businesses and creators sell on the platform. The extension further includes creators who wish to connect with shoppers and sell their merchandise on Instagram.

"Whether you are a candle business making a foray into e-commerce, a musician selling merch or a food blogger expanding into your own cookware line, any eligible business or creator account with at least one eligible product can use shopping tags to drive people to their website to make a purchase," Instagram wrote in a blog post.

How Does Instagram Shopping Work?

Instagram notes that all eligible merchants can tag the products they wish to sell via organic posts or stories. These posts appear on the user's feeds on the Search and Explore tab. The tags uploaded by the merchant highlight the product on sale; and when an interested buyer clicks on it, it redirected to the merchant's website.

Instagram notes that these products need to be tagged from a single website to ensure that the buyers have a safe and trusted shopping experience. Further, once they're redirected to the merchant's website, they can even access other products.

Will Instagram Shopping Help?

To recall, Instagram brought out the 'shopping tags' feature back in 2016, which were further extended to shopping tags on Stories as well. Although celebrities and influencers present their products, creators were largely left out of the list.

The updated list adds more creators, giving local merchants a wider platform to sell their products. In a time where we're urged to go 'vocal for local', the Instagram Shopping feature aims to bring in more local creators, selling to local buyers. The feature opens starting July 9 and is available across all countries where the Instagram Shopping feature is already supported.

