Instagram Brings Support For In-App Food Delivery During Lockdown
The ongoing coronavirus outbreak has led to a lockdown situation all across the globe confining general masses to their home. Not only the government, but several technology brands are also stepping up to cope up with the situation. Instagram is one such platform which is proactively rolling out new features to make out lives simpler during this pandemic situation. A new feature has been introduced by the app which comes as an initiative to help the local businesses amidst this lockdown.
Instagram has released a feature where users will be able to place an order for food from within the app. This feature was first made available in the US and Canada. But, this new feature is now rolling out to the UK as well. This is a part of the global rollout and is likely to be available for other regions going forward.
The aim is to help the local businesses thrive during the lockdown. Also, this will limit the masses to step out of their home to buy any food item. As a part of this new feature, an Action button will be added to the restaurant's profile. Also, any of the food delivery company's profile could also add an Order sticker to their
Instagram stories. Users can simply place the order and make in-app payments as well. We don't know if this feature is heading to India anytime soon. While we already have some online food-delivery apps like Zomato and Swiggy up and running, an additional service would only add to the convenience.
As mentioned earlier, Instagram has been releasing new features amidst the lockdown to make our lives easier. The photo-sharing app previously introduced a Co-Watching feature that allows a user to view posts with a friend while on a video call.
Recently, Instagram founders also announced that they will be launching a new website that will help to better understand the spread of coronavirus spread from one person to another. The website dubbed Rt.live will primarily allow the users to know the estimated number of people who were infected by a single individual. This website is said to be currently functional in the US.
