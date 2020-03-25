Instagram New Feature To Help You Get Over Coronavirus Lockdown News oi-Vishal Kawadkar

As coronavirus pandemic continues to take over the world, many countries have gone in a lockdown, forcing many to shelter away from family and friends. While we're still new to this solitary lifestyle, firms like Instagram are trying to keep everyone together in isolation.

The photo-sharing app has introduced a new Co-Watching feature where users will be able to browse posts with their friends while on a video call. To use the new feature, all you need to do is start a video chat with a friend and then tap on the photo icon at the bottom. Viola, now you and your friend(s) will be able to see saved, liked, and recommended posts together.

It might not sound like a huge update, but it still makes for an activity that can be done with your loved ones in this time of quarantine. That's not all; Instagram has also taken measures to curb misinformation on its platform.

The app will provide useful information when users search for "coronavirus" or "COVID-19." Users will be directed to the CDC.gov site for important information about the pandemic. Users will be able to get updates from reliable sources like WHO and Unicef.

Moreover, the social media company is also putting misleading adverts to rest. The app will ban ads that claim to offer a cure for COVID-19. The company has also imposed a temporary ban on ads of items such as hand sanitizers or face masks. All ads that have been rated false by fact-checkers will be removed from the Explore and hashtag pages. The app will also remove conspiracy theories that are flagged by health organizations.

Lastly, the Facebook-owned company is also rolling out donation stickers in more regions including a 'Stay Home' sticker to promote social distancing to avoid the spread of the virus that has claimed over 400,000 lives across the globe.

Best Mobiles in India