Top Five TikTok Alternatives In India For Short Videos News oi-Vivek

The government of India has officially banned a total of 59 apps, including some of the most popular apps like TikTok and Shareit. These apps could disappear from Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

If you are using these apps, then you can still continue to use these. However, given the recent update, these apps might not receive updates and you might end up using an older version of the same. If you still want to use an app that offers features like TikTok. So, here are the top five TikTok replacement.

YoPlay

YoPlay could be a great alternative to TikTok and hosts a lot of 15 seconds videos and it has a total download of 10,000 plus download with an overall rating of over 4.3 stars. The app is around 83 MB in size and can be downloaded on any Android phone running on the Android 4.4 or the latest OS.

VSkit

VSkit is also a short video app that has over one crore downloads with an average rating of 4.3. Given the number of users, the app is filled with a lot of fun content and is a good alternative to TikTok.

Ropos

Ropos is an Indian made TikTok alternative with over five crore downloads and this app also has a huge selection of content. The app offers plenty of options, allowing users to edit videos directly on the app and upload them with ease.

Rizzle

Rizzle is yet another TikTok alternative that also allows users to meet new people and allows users to collaborate then with them. It has an overall rating of 4.8 stars and more than 10 lakh downloads.

Brilla

Brilla is a short video app that offers features like video sorted by different categories and the videos can also be shared on various social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

