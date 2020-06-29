ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Top Five TikTok Alternatives In India For Short Videos

    By
    |

    The government of India has officially banned a total of 59 apps, including some of the most popular apps like TikTok and Shareit. These apps could disappear from Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

    Top Five TikTok Alternatives In India For Short Videos

     

    If you are using these apps, then you can still continue to use these. However, given the recent update, these apps might not receive updates and you might end up using an older version of the same. If you still want to use an app that offers features like TikTok. So, here are the top five TikTok replacement.

    YoPlay

    YoPlay could be a great alternative to TikTok and hosts a lot of 15 seconds videos and it has a total download of 10,000 plus download with an overall rating of over 4.3 stars. The app is around 83 MB in size and can be downloaded on any Android phone running on the Android 4.4 or the latest OS.

    VSkit

    VSkit is also a short video app that has over one crore downloads with an average rating of 4.3. Given the number of users, the app is filled with a lot of fun content and is a good alternative to TikTok.

    Ropos

    Ropos is an Indian made TikTok alternative with over five crore downloads and this app also has a huge selection of content. The app offers plenty of options, allowing users to edit videos directly on the app and upload them with ease.

    Rizzle

    Rizzle is yet another TikTok alternative that also allows users to meet new people and allows users to collaborate then with them. It has an overall rating of 4.8 stars and more than 10 lakh downloads.

    Brilla

    Brilla is a short video app that offers features like video sorted by different categories and the videos can also be shared on various social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: tiktok apps android iOS

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X