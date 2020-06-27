ENGLISH

    TikTok For Business Announced For Advertisers Amidst Uninstall TikTok Trend

    By
    |

    TikTok, a short-form video platform, is popular worldwide with a large userbase in India. The company has rolled out a new feature, TikTok For Business, dedicated to brands and marketers. Now, brands can use the new TikTok tool to engage with the audience via the short video-sharing platform.

    TikTok For Business Announced For Advertisers

     

    TikTok For Business

    The Chinese company notes that the TikTok For Business is a tool for brands to amplify their voice. "We're excited to introduce TikTok For Business, our global brand and platform that is home to all current and future marketing solutions for brands," TikTok announced in a blog post.

    The TikTok For Business tool aims to give marketers the tools to be discovered and connect with the broader communities around them. Over the years, the audience on TikTok is actively engaged on the platform. Marketers can tap into this by witnessing the impact of their campaigns on people. The new platform for advertisers presents opportunities to bring out a new way of engaging with the audience, who are at the forefront of the latest trends and movements.

    "With the launch of TikTok For Business, we set out to embrace the creative, positive, and real moments that make our community so special with solutions for businesses to connect and grow with our wonderfully expressive community," Katie Puris, Managing Director, Global Business Marketing at TikTok said.

    Uninstall TikTok

    At the same time, the trend to uninstall TikTok has also been on the rise. Particularly in India, the appeal to boycott Chinese products, as well as Chinese apps, has been on the rise. Various alternatives to TikTok have also been growing in popularity. For instance, the Mitron app, which has got a 4.5 rating on Google Play, is one of the alternatives to TikTok.

    Another competitor is the Roposo app, which offers a similar short-form video platform with various filters and easy-editing techniques. However, TikTok already has a large userbase in India while Mitron and Roposo are still growing. Also, the new TikTok For Business feature is another way to have users stick to the app.

    Story first published: Saturday, June 27, 2020, 14:44 [IST]
