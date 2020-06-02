ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    How To Find Trending Songs On TikTok; Step By Step Procedure

    By
    |

    Amid all the controversies TikTok is still one of the most popular short mobile video platforms with millions of active users. Not just that, a majority of TikTok users are Indians and a plethora of content is being created every hour.

    How To Find Trending Songs On TikTok; Step By Step Procedure

     

    If you are a TikTok user or planning to become one then you will find this article useful. Here are some of the ways to find trending songs on TikTok along with how to select popular TikTok music and song for your short video.

    If you are new, then follow these steps to get TikTok on your phone

    • Download TikTok app on your smartphone
    • Sign-up and create your profile
    • Explore the app for a couple of minutes

    Once you are thorough with the application layout, click on the Discover option with a search lens to access the list of trending songs and trending hashtags on TikTok.

    It shows the trending song/music with the number of views that a specific song has received. Ex: #SwagStepChallenge alone has received over 76.4 billion views, whereas #Wipeitdown has received over 5 billion videos.

    If you select popular music on TikTok to create your own video and use the hashtag associated with the video will give you a lot of views for sure. If you are already an existing user, then just go to For You menu and TikTok will suggest trending songs depending on one's preference.

    How To Find Trending Songs On TikTok; Step By Step Procedure

     

    Another way to find trending songs on TikTok is from 'create video’ option. Click on the plus button in the bottom middle of the screen and then select the sound option from the top center screen. This menu will show all the hits from various categories like English, Remake Station, TikTok hot and regional hit songs from languages like Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil.

    If you are planning to upload your own video, then make sure to include video-specific hashtags to increase the reach of the video. You can also share the video links to various social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, where users can watch the same without even installing the TikTok app.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 2, 2020, 12:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 2, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X