How To Find Trending Songs On TikTok; Step By Step Procedure

Amid all the controversies TikTok is still one of the most popular short mobile video platforms with millions of active users. Not just that, a majority of TikTok users are Indians and a plethora of content is being created every hour.

If you are a TikTok user or planning to become one then you will find this article useful. Here are some of the ways to find trending songs on TikTok along with how to select popular TikTok music and song for your short video.

If you are new, then follow these steps to get TikTok on your phone

Download TikTok app on your smartphone

Sign-up and create your profile

Explore the app for a couple of minutes

Once you are thorough with the application layout, click on the Discover option with a search lens to access the list of trending songs and trending hashtags on TikTok.

It shows the trending song/music with the number of views that a specific song has received. Ex: #SwagStepChallenge alone has received over 76.4 billion views, whereas #Wipeitdown has received over 5 billion videos.

If you select popular music on TikTok to create your own video and use the hashtag associated with the video will give you a lot of views for sure. If you are already an existing user, then just go to For You menu and TikTok will suggest trending songs depending on one's preference.

Another way to find trending songs on TikTok is from 'create video’ option. Click on the plus button in the bottom middle of the screen and then select the sound option from the top center screen. This menu will show all the hits from various categories like English, Remake Station, TikTok hot and regional hit songs from languages like Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil.

If you are planning to upload your own video, then make sure to include video-specific hashtags to increase the reach of the video. You can also share the video links to various social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, where users can watch the same without even installing the TikTok app.

