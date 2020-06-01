Remove Chinese Apps From Your Android Phone Using This Tool Features oi-Vivek

It looks like the coronavirus breakdown has given people from other parts of the world to hate Chinese products. It is not just limited to hardware products; many people are boycotting Chinese apps and software.

Now, there is an app named Remove China Apps on Google Play Store that claims to detect and delete apps that are either made in China or made by Chinese developers.

Who Is Behind Remove China Apps Application?

Remove China App application is developed by OneTouch AppLabs and it already has more than 1,00,000 downloads with an average rating of 4.8 stars. This app claims that it can detect the country of origin of an app and shows a list of apps that are made by Chinese.

In the about section, the app developer suggests that they do not promote or force people to uninstall any of the applications. However, it seems very unlikely as it is the only purpose of this application.

Remove China App is available for free on Google Play Store, which does confirm that it has come from a registered developed and might not harm your phone or steal any data. It only asks for two permissions, requires to delete packages, and have full network access.

Even with the internet turned off, the application can detect some of the apps made by Chinese developers. And the app has a one-touch delete button, that lets users delete apps directly.

Does Remove China Apps Really Work?

I installed the application on the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max (a phone from a Chinese brand) and I was a bit fascinated as there were no ads and it looks like the developer is not earning any incentive from the application and the only purpose of the app is to detect apps made by China.

Once I clicked on the option scan now, it showed that I have two China Apps (TikTok Wall Picture and TikTok) and there was an option to delete these apps.

I was flabbergasted that my phone only has two Chinese apps. However, this is nowhere near reality, as the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max comes with a lot of pre-installed apps, and most of these apps are developed by Xiaomi, which is a Chinese company. Ex: the device has apps like Amazfit, Poco Launcher, Mi Security, and many more which are made by Chinese and this app is not even able to detect that.

Should You Use Remove China Apps Application?

If you are planning to remove some of the Chinese apps that you might have installed, then you can definitely use this app. However, do note that it does not detect all the apps that are made in China and you might have to manually look for them.

Do note that, not all Chinese apps are bad and all Indian apps are good. It just depends on the developer and what he is trying to achieve. I am not going to uninstall TikTok, instead, I am uninstalling Remove China Apps application from my phone.

Download Remove Chinese Apps Here

Best Mobiles in India