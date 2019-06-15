ENGLISH

    Poco Launcher 2.0 Comes To Life With A Lot Of Nifty Feature That You Should Checkout

    By
    |

    Poco F1 or the Pocophone F1 is slightly different from Xiaomi compared the Mi and Redmi series of smartphones. Unlike the Mi and the Redmi series of smartphones, the Poco F1 comes with a new launcher called the Poco Launcher, which offers stock android like app tray, which is missing from the standard MIUI OS.

    Poco Launcher 2.0 Comes To Life With A Lot Of Nifty Feature

     

    Now, before the launch of the second generation Poco or the Poco F2, the company has released the Poco Launcher 2.0, which is a new and improved launcher for Poco F1, which can be installed on any smartphone by downloading the launcher for free of cost from Google Play Store.

    Beta version

    As of now, the Poco Launcher 2.0 is a beta version, and one can download the same via Xiaomi official website. In the next few weeks, the Poco Launcher 2.0 will be made available on Google Play Store for free of cost.

    Poco Launcher 2.0 new features

    The overall design and the UI elements on the Poco Launcher 2.0 do look identical to the first generation Poco Launcher or just the Poco Launcher. According to the video released by MIUI team, the Poco Launcher 2.0 feels smoother and now, there is an option to select a semi-transparent app tray from the settings menu.

    There are a total of three modes, white, dark, and semi-transparent layer. On selecting the semi-transparent setting (grey) one can partially see the wallpaper in the background of the app tray. The white mode or the standard mode will show white color, whereas, the dark mode will show a black colored background.

     

    Poco Launcher 2.0 also allows users to add and delete app groups like entertainment and social media. Unlike the first gene Poco Launcher, the Poco Launcher 2.0 does support to add new app groups as well.

    There are a lot of speculations, that suggests that the phone shown on the Poco Launcher 2.0 demo video is the Poco F2. However, as of now, there is no proof to claim the same, in fact, some reports have suggested that the phone shown on the video is the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3.

    What do we think about the Poco Launcher 2.0?

    Poco Launcher is definitely one of the best launchers in the world, which offers a lot of features and is compatible with almost any smartphone. With the Poco Launcher 2.0, the company is improving the overall functionality of the Poco Launcher by a huge margin. Though the overall aspect of the Poco Launcher 2.0 looks similar to the first gen launcher, the under the hood changes are expected to improve the overall UI experience by a huge margin.

    Story first published: Saturday, June 15, 2019, 7:56 [IST]
