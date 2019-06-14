Poco F2 Leak – What To Expect From Upcoming Smartphone? News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Xiaomi came up with a new sub-brand called Poco last year and announced the first smartphone under the series called Poco F1 in India initially. This device carries the credits of being the most affordable Snapdragon 845 powered smartphone. It is one of the bestselling models and the company's fans are eagerly awaiting to get their hands on the next-generation model called Poco F2.

Previously, there were claims that either the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro announced late last month in China could be launched in India with the name Poco F2. However, this is a mere speculation and the company revealed that these phones will be launched in mid-July and there are hints that these will be launched as K20 and K20 Pro itself.

Just for a reference (as some of you pointed out), notice the chin.

The right one is Mi Mix 3.#PocoLauncher2 #PocoF2 #RedmiK20 #RedmiK20Pro pic.twitter.com/7aWaafUbWb — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) June 14, 2019

Is This Poco F2?

Now, an infamous Twitter-based tipster from @stufflistings has taken to Twitter to show the Poco Launcher 2. He has tweeted as seen above and it claims that the device on the right is the Mi Mix 3 and there is no mention regarding the other one. Also, he points out at the difference in the chin. This makes us believe that the other device is not the Mi Mix 3. And, as it is seen with Poco Launcher 2, there are speculations that it could be the Poco F2.

Poco F2 Expected Features

As of now, there is no official confirmation from the company regarding the second-generation Poco smartphone. But as it will be a rival to the OnePlus 7 launched recently, we can expect it to feature an OLED display with a waterdrop notch and in-display fingerprint sensor. There is another set of speculation that it might have a pop-up selfie camera.

Also, there are claims that the upcoming smartphone might have dual cameras at the rear with a Sony primary sensor and features such as super wide-angle. If the Poco F2 continues the legacy of the brand, then it might be the most affordable smartphone to feature the Snapdragon 855 SoC. But we need to wait for an official confirmation from the company regarding the device and until then these have to be considered as mere speculations.