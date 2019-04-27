ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Poco F2: What do we know about the next affordable flagship from Xiaomi?

    Here is everything you need to know about the Poco F2

    By
    |

    We all know that Xiaomi India will launch the second generation Pocophone or the Poco F2 in India in the next few months, probably in the month of August. As of now, there is no substantial evidence or the leaks about the possible features on the Poco F2. Here are some of the features that the Poco F2 might offer.

    Poco F2: What do we know about the next affordable flagship from Xiaom

     

    Everything we know about the Poco F1

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 855

    For sure, the Poco F2 or the Pocophone F2 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, the latest flagship SoC from Qualcomm based on a 7nm architecture with at least 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

    An OLED display with dot drop notch

    Just like the Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Y3, and even the Xiaomi Mi 9, the Poco F2 is most likely to feature a new display with dot drop notch or dewdrop notch. The Poco F2 is also expected to come with an OLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

    Pop-up selfie camera

    If the Poco F2 does not feature a dot-drop notch, then the smartphone is most likely to come with an all-display design with no notch, no bezels. The smartphone is most likely to feature a pop-up selfie camera, similar to the Vivo V15 Pro.

    Improved primary camera setup

    The Poco F1 uses the Sony IMX363 sensor, the same camera sensor used on the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. With the primary 12 MP camera, the Poco F2 is most likely to add an additional set of camera with support for super wide angle or telephoto shots.

    Price

    The Poco F1 was launched in India for Rs 20,999; similarly, the Poco F2 will is expected to come with a similar price tag, at least for the base variant, which then competes against the likes of the Asus ZenFone 5z and other affordable flagship smartphones.

     

    Read More About: poco f2 xiaomi news smartphones
    Story first published: Sunday, April 28, 2019, 10:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 28, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue