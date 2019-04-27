Poco F2: What do we know about the next affordable flagship from Xiaomi? News oi-Vivek Here is everything you need to know about the Poco F2

We all know that Xiaomi India will launch the second generation Pocophone or the Poco F2 in India in the next few months, probably in the month of August. As of now, there is no substantial evidence or the leaks about the possible features on the Poco F2. Here are some of the features that the Poco F2 might offer.

Everything we know about the Poco F1

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855

For sure, the Poco F2 or the Pocophone F2 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, the latest flagship SoC from Qualcomm based on a 7nm architecture with at least 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

An OLED display with dot drop notch

Just like the Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Y3, and even the Xiaomi Mi 9, the Poco F2 is most likely to feature a new display with dot drop notch or dewdrop notch. The Poco F2 is also expected to come with an OLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Pop-up selfie camera

If the Poco F2 does not feature a dot-drop notch, then the smartphone is most likely to come with an all-display design with no notch, no bezels. The smartphone is most likely to feature a pop-up selfie camera, similar to the Vivo V15 Pro.

Improved primary camera setup

The Poco F1 uses the Sony IMX363 sensor, the same camera sensor used on the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. With the primary 12 MP camera, the Poco F2 is most likely to add an additional set of camera with support for super wide angle or telephoto shots.

Price

The Poco F1 was launched in India for Rs 20,999; similarly, the Poco F2 will is expected to come with a similar price tag, at least for the base variant, which then competes against the likes of the Asus ZenFone 5z and other affordable flagship smartphones.