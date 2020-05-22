ENGLISH

    TikTok's Rating Up Again As Google Deletes Over A Million Reviews Overnight

    By
    |

    TikTok -- the short video creating/sharing app which has been under a lot of heat lately, noticed a massive drop in its rating on the Google Play Store. Just a few days ago, the rating was down to 1.2 stars. Now, there is a slight jump in the rating which now shows 1.6 stars on Play Store.

    TikTok's Rating Up Again As Google Deletes Over A Million Reviews

     

    According to a tweet, Google has deleted over a million ratings on the Play Store for TikTok, as the number of reviews has come down from 28 million to 27 million. This means Google might delete additional ratings, which might restore the old rating of the TikTok app. It is also interesting to note that the rating of TikTok on iOS hasn't noticed this trend and it is still at 3.5 stars.

    A Brief Backdrop

    Many users started complaining about the type of content that TikTok allows on its platform with no proper guidelines. There has been an exchange of words (sort of roasting) between a famous TikToker and a YouTuber.

    A YouTube video made by a user name CarryMinati went viral with millions of views within a few hours of its release. However, YouTube took down that video due to platform violations. This triggered the followers of that channel and they started some of the trends like #BanTikTok, #UninstallTikTok, and more.

    Many users took this opportunity to rate down the TikTok app on Play Store and the rating has been diminishing since then. In fact, many users created multiple fake accounts just to rate down the app and as a result, the app's rating was done to 1.2 stars.

     

    Considering the recent development, Google might remove additional ratings, probably the one created using a new Google account to restore the original rating of the app. Considering the massive negative rating, Google might restore the original rating of TikTok in the next few weeks.

    tiktok google YouTube smartphone news
    Story first published: Friday, May 22, 2020, 13:19 [IST]
