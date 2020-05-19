TikTok Vs YouTube: Ratings Drop for TikTok As Users Boycott App To Support CarryMinati

YouTube Vs TikTok: What Happened

It started when TikToker Amir Siddiqui called out a few YouTubers, including CarryMinati (Ajey Nagar), leading to the YouTube vs TikTok battle. In response, CarryMinati roasted Siddiqui for his TikTok post and generally joked about TikTok stars.

Following the YouTube video, CarryMinati went on to become a YouTube sensation. The video crossed more than 70 million views and even became the most liked non-musical Indian YouTube video. Soon after, trouble began brewing and Minati's video was pulled down for violating YouTube's terms of service.

Next, Twitter became the debating platform for the YouTube vs TikTok battle. The Twitter storm soon became widespread where many users demanded justice for CarryMinati. Further, users began a hashtag to take down and ban TikTok in the country. The Twitter storm includes #JusticeForCarry and #BanTikTok.

TikTok Rating Drops Low

The original post from Siddiqui and the roasting video on YouTube by CarryMinati has now directly impacted the TikTok app. The app's rating has significantly dropped from 4.5 to 3.2 in a few days. What's more, a new trend of TikTok users' YouTube pages has been receiving negative comments with users disliking their content. Many tweets have also said that they've uninstalled TikTok to support CarryMinati and shamed Siddiqui.

Despite where the battle of YouTube vs TikTok heads on, the underlying issue of shaming women and glorifying abuse against them is still there. Moreover, the issue doesn't limit to only TikTok but can be found on all social media sites, including Instagram, Facebook, and even Twitter.

Besides, another TikTok user by the name of Faizal Siddiqui has been criticized for his latest video promoting acid attacks on women, which further fueled the people's outrage against TikTok on Twitter.

Will TikTok Be Banned In India?

Although it's hard to say at the moment, it's unlikely to happen. Looking back, there was another storm with #BanPUBG running on Twitter to avoid addiction to the game. Although there are a couple of restrictions, the game is still widely popular in India and worldwide. We can expect TikTok to strengthen its norms and terms of service to remove abusive and offensive content.