ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    COVID-19 Effects: Video Calling Apps Get New Features

    By
    |

    During the global health crisis, the video conferencing industry seems to have gained traction. While various other industries have been impacted badly due to the coronavirus outbreak, there has been a positive impact on the video conferencing market. This helps companies reach out to their employees, partners, and clients all over the world.

    COVID-19 And Video Calling
     

    As many enterprises and companies are supporting the remote working concept to maintain social distancing and curb the spread of COVID-19, the demand for video conferencing has skyrocketed unlike ever before, the video conferencing and collaboration tools such as Zoom, Google Duo, etc. hitting the tech headlines every now and then.

    And, to cash in on this growing demand for video conferencing and collaboration, the instant messaging and other platforms in the industry are coming up with interesting features as detailed here.

    WhatsApp Supports Up To 8 Group Participants

    WhatsApp Supports Up To 8 Group Participants

    Until recently, WhatsApp was supporting up to four participants in group voice and video calls. And, during the lockdown period due to COVID-19, the instant messaging platform has rolled out support for group calling of up to eight participants on both the Android and iOS versions of the app. While increasing the number of participants for group calls from four to eight, the instant messaging platform has not compromised on the end-to-end encryption.

    Google Meet Made Free
     

    Google Meet Made Free

    As remote work has become increasingly popular, Google Meet was made free for users until September this year. Also, the company came up with a slew of features aimed at improving the meeting quality and overall user experience. Well, the platform brought in useful features such as tiled layout for group calls with up to 16 participants, the ability to share high-quality video with audio during meetings, low-light mode to make the participants more visible, and noise cancellation as well.

    Google Duo Web Supports Group Calls

    Google Duo Web Supports Group Calls

    As remote work has become increasingly popular, Google Meet was made free for users until September this year. Also, the company came up with a slew of features aimed at improving the meeting quality and overall user experience. Well, the platform brought in useful features such as tiled layout for group calls with up to 16 participants, the ability to share high-quality video with audio during meetings, low-light mode to make the participants more visible, and noise cancellation as well.

    Facebook Messenger Room Gets Popular

    Facebook Messenger Room Gets Popular

    Facebook Messenger has come up with a dedicated messaging service with support for video calling. Called Facebook Messenger Rooms, this feature supports up to 50 participants simultaneously during a video call. What's interesting is that participants need not have a Facebook ID to use the service, thereby encouraging non-Facebook account holders to take part in meetings.

    Zoom Introduces Security Features

    Zoom Introduces Security Features

    At the beginning of the lockdown, Zoom almost became a household name as millions of people started using the service. The major highlight of Zoom meetings is the number of users it supports. But privacy issues came crashing in and this made the service bring more privacy-centric features for its users. Recently, the Zoom 5.0 update was rolled out to make it appealing for users.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: whatsapp news facebook google apps
    Story first published: Sunday, May 10, 2020, 9:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 10, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X