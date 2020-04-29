How To Add Eight Participants In WhatsApp Group Video And Voice Calls Tips Tricks oi-Rohit Arora

WhatsApp has increased the participants limit in group video and voice calls. WhatsApp video and voice calls can now include up to eight participants, provided that all the participants are running the updated version of the messaging application. The new update increases the participants limit for both iOS and Android users.

The messaging service in a statement said, "WhatsApp is doubling the number of participants on a WhatsApp video or voice call from 4 to 8 people at a time. Just like written messages, all those calls are protected with end-to-end encryption".

WhatsApp also mentioned that the group calling feature is built in a way that people on lower-end devices and slow network conditions will not face any difficulties during group video/voice calls. All you need to do is to update the WhatsApp to its latest version.

Notably, the indefinite lockdown has led to a big surge in the usage of video conferencing and group voice calls apps. Business and personal use applications like Zoom, Houseparty, Microsoft Teams, Google Duo, etc. have recorded an unprecedented growth in the past one month. The messaging service also shared some insights and mentioned that people on an average are spending over 15 billion minutes talking each day on WhatsApp calls.

Follow the below mentioned steps to make a group video call with up to 8 participants

Go to the Calls tab

Tap New Call > New Group Call

Find or select the contacts (up to 8) you want to add to the call

Tap on the video call

You can also make a group video call from an individual chat by following the below steps

Open the chat with the contact person with whom you want to make a video call

Tap on video call

Add members by taping on 'Add member' icon

Select contacts you want to add as participants

Besides, you can also make a group video call from a group chat. Follow these steps.

Go to the group you want to video call

Tap on the group call to start the call

Add up to eight participants in the active call

It is worth mentioning that you cannot remove a contact from a call during an ongoing group video call. The particular contact, or in case you want to leave the call, can only do so by disconnecting the active WhatsApp group call.

