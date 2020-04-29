ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    How To Add Eight Participants In WhatsApp Group Video And Voice Calls

    By
    |

    WhatsApp has increased the participants limit in group video and voice calls. WhatsApp video and voice calls can now include up to eight participants, provided that all the participants are running the updated version of the messaging application. The new update increases the participants limit for both iOS and Android users.

    How To Add Eight Participants In WhatsApp Group Video And Voice Calls

     

    The messaging service in a statement said, "WhatsApp is doubling the number of participants on a WhatsApp video or voice call from 4 to 8 people at a time. Just like written messages, all those calls are protected with end-to-end encryption".

    WhatsApp also mentioned that the group calling feature is built in a way that people on lower-end devices and slow network conditions will not face any difficulties during group video/voice calls. All you need to do is to update the WhatsApp to its latest version.

    Notably, the indefinite lockdown has led to a big surge in the usage of video conferencing and group voice calls apps. Business and personal use applications like Zoom, Houseparty, Microsoft Teams, Google Duo, etc. have recorded an unprecedented growth in the past one month. The messaging service also shared some insights and mentioned that people on an average are spending over 15 billion minutes talking each day on WhatsApp calls.

    Follow the below mentioned steps to make a group video call with up to 8 participants

    • Go to the Calls tab
    • Tap New Call > New Group Call
    • Find or select the contacts (up to 8) you want to add to the call
    • Tap on the video call

    You can also make a group video call from an individual chat by following the below steps

    • Open the chat with the contact person with whom you want to make a video call
    • Tap on video call
    • Add members by taping on 'Add member' icon
    • Select contacts you want to add as participants

    Besides, you can also make a group video call from a group chat. Follow these steps.

     
    • Go to the group you want to video call
    • Tap on the group call to start the call
    • Add up to eight participants in the active call

    It is worth mentioning that you cannot remove a contact from a call during an ongoing group video call. The particular contact, or in case you want to leave the call, can only do so by disconnecting the active WhatsApp group call.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X