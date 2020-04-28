ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    WhatsApp Limiting Message Forwarding Curbs 70 Percent Fake News Spread

    By
    |

    WhatsApp, the Facebook-owned instant messaging platform is one of those services which is consistently receiving updates amidst the epidemic situation due to coronavirus outbreak. It is one of the most widely used services on mobile platforms and is used by the masses to stay connected.

    WhatsApp Limiting Message Forwarding Curbs 70 Percent Fake News Spread

     

    But, the spread of fake news and faulty information is something this service has been trying to fend off lately. WhatsApp recently limited the forwarding messaging feature. And it seems that the new update has done the trick.

    WhatsApp had restricted forwarding a message to one user or a group at a time earlier this month. The aim was to curb the spread of wrong information in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. This applies to the messages that have been already forwarded up to five times. As per the company, this new move by the company has dropped the spread of "highly forwarded" messages by up to 70 percent globally.

    This is not the first time that WhatsApp has put a limit to the number of contacts a forwarded message can be shared. Earlier, this number was restricted to five users at a time. A company executive said in a statement, "We recently introduced a limit to sharing 'highly forwarded messages' to just one chat. Since putting into place this new limit, globally there has been a 70% reduction in the number of highly forwarded messages sent on WhatsApp".

    One of the primary reasons for the company to put a limit on forwarding such viral messages has always been to curb the spread of wrong information. And we have seen the users in India circulating any forwarded message without cross-checking the facts.

    And in the past few months with the coronavirus epidemic situation worsening, there was a huge spike in forwarded messages sharing treatment and other preventive measures which one can follow to stay safe from the virus.

     

    While the messages were being shared with good intent, most of the information were unauthenticated. With a situation like this, we can't afford the public to start believing some false information and spread it to the closed ones.

    via

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: whatsapp news apps
    Story first published: Tuesday, April 28, 2020, 14:26 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 28, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X