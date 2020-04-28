ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    WhatsApp Might Soon Get Toggle For Facebook Messenger Rooms

    By
    |

    WhatsApp is confirmed to get support for up to eight participants in a group video call on its platform. This move was to rival up the Zoom video conferencing app that has been gaining popularity across the globe. WhatsApp's parent company Facebook also released a new messaging service called Messenger Rooms to compete against Zoom. Now, it seems that WhatsApp could get this service on its platform as well as going forward.

    WhatsApp Might Soon Get Toggle For Facebook Messenger Rooms

     

    Is Facebook Messenger Rooms Coming To WhatsApp?

    As per WABetaInfo, WhatsApp could soon get the Facebook Messenger Rooms integrated on its own platform. A string for the same has been discovered in the WhatsApp beta version 2.20.139. It is worth noting that Facebook had confirmed the availability of Rooms for both Instagram and WhatsApp at the launch.

    While this new feature is currently not functional, we can expect it to be released via a new update in the coming days. It is being said that a toggle for Messenger Rooms will be added to the Android smartphones which will allow users to instantly switch to the new service for a group video call of more than ten users.

    Going by the leaks, the 'Rooms' tab will be added in the attachment section itself. So, users can simply open any contact or groups' chat window and use this service from the app itself.

    We still don't know by when this feature will go live on WhatsApp, but its arrival should likely drive more users base on this platform for video calls. Just to recall, Facebook's latest video calling service has the provision of allowing up to 50 users at a time on a video call and there is no time limit set for the calls or chats.

    But, this service doesn't have end-to-end encryption, and privacy is the priority in this hour of need. However, Facebook claims that the service is safer to use, and also it's not keeping an eye on the video calls. We are waiting for some details to be available on this update and will keep you posted on the same.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: whatsapp facebook news smartphones
    Story first published: Tuesday, April 28, 2020, 17:39 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 28, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X