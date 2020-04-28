WhatsApp Might Soon Get Toggle For Facebook Messenger Rooms News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

WhatsApp is confirmed to get support for up to eight participants in a group video call on its platform. This move was to rival up the Zoom video conferencing app that has been gaining popularity across the globe. WhatsApp's parent company Facebook also released a new messaging service called Messenger Rooms to compete against Zoom. Now, it seems that WhatsApp could get this service on its platform as well as going forward.

Is Facebook Messenger Rooms Coming To WhatsApp?

As per WABetaInfo, WhatsApp could soon get the Facebook Messenger Rooms integrated on its own platform. A string for the same has been discovered in the WhatsApp beta version 2.20.139. It is worth noting that Facebook had confirmed the availability of Rooms for both Instagram and WhatsApp at the launch.

While this new feature is currently not functional, we can expect it to be released via a new update in the coming days. It is being said that a toggle for Messenger Rooms will be added to the Android smartphones which will allow users to instantly switch to the new service for a group video call of more than ten users.

Going by the leaks, the 'Rooms' tab will be added in the attachment section itself. So, users can simply open any contact or groups' chat window and use this service from the app itself.

We still don't know by when this feature will go live on WhatsApp, but its arrival should likely drive more users base on this platform for video calls. Just to recall, Facebook's latest video calling service has the provision of allowing up to 50 users at a time on a video call and there is no time limit set for the calls or chats.

But, this service doesn't have end-to-end encryption, and privacy is the priority in this hour of need. However, Facebook claims that the service is safer to use, and also it's not keeping an eye on the video calls. We are waiting for some details to be available on this update and will keep you posted on the same.

