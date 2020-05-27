TikTok App Download For JioPhone: How To Install TikTok App In JioPhone Features oi-Vivek

JioPhone and the JioPhone 2 are probably the most sold non-smartphone 4G capable devices in India. These devices are based on KaiOS which offers a lot of apps like YouTube, WhatsApp, Google Maps, and Facebook. Currently the Internet is filled with lots of tutorials and videos on how to install the TikTok app on the JioPhone and the JioPhone 2.

Can you really install the TikTok app on the original JioPhone or the JioPhone 2? If yes, how to do so, and if no, why not? here are some of the queries regarding the same.

How to install TikTok on JioPhone And JioPhone 2

Most of these tutorials to install TikTok on the JioPhone, redirect users to install or download an app from a third-party website.

Some of the tutorials might show you a TikTok icon on the JioPhone and when they try to open and it doesn't open, they usually give a reason saying that the internet is not fast enough to open the app but it can be accessed using high-speed internet. In reality it is just an icon that never opens and you will never be able to access TikTok on any version of the JioPhone.

TikTok is currently available for Android and iOS devices and it can also be accessed using an internet browser. The JioPhone and its successor are based on KaiOS and as of now, there is no TikTok app support for KaiOS. So, as of now there is no official way to install TikTok on the JioPhone.

Most of the tutorials will redirect users to a third-party website and recommends to download a file named TikTok. Do not download any sort of app and try to install it on the JioPhone, as it might infect your device with malware and it could completely brick your device.

Is There A Way To Enjoy TikTok On JioPhone?

The JioPhone and the JioPhone 2 come with a pre-installed web browser and it can be used to access TikTok. As these devices do not support touch input, the whole UI is not intuitive.

Open the web browser on the JioPhone or the JioPhone 2 and go to tiktok.com and start watching the videos. One can also login to the service to get custom video recommendations and almost all the options are available for JioPhone users as well. You can bookmark the TikTok website on the JioPhone for easy access and the site can also be accessed from the history tab.

