Jio Phone 3 Booking Done Online? Expected Price, Features

Jio Phones have become popular for its good battery and an affordable price tag. The feature phones cater to a large part of the population offering seamless connectivity as well. The Jio Phone 3 is the latest upgrade in the series, with many customers eager for Jio Phone 3 bookings.

Jio Phone 3 Launch, Bookings

Multiple reports have speculated that the Jio Phone 3 would launch between May-June 2020. However, this year has been in turmoil with the COVID-19 pandemic. A lot of smartphone launches and sales have been delayed. The same can be expected for Jio Phone 3 as well.

At the same time, Reliance is on a fundraising spree, with multi-million dollar investments coming in from various companies. Major players like Facebook, KKR, General Atlantic, and others have invested heavily on the Reliance platform, up to $10 billion in just a month.

Could these investments have an impact on the Jio Phone 3 launch? It's hard to be sure at the moment. With Facebook's investment in the Reliance platform, JioMart gained momentum by connecting local Kirana stores via WhatsApp. So it could be possible that users might be able to book a Jio Phone 3 via Facebook as well. At the same time, readers should note there's no official input regarding the Jio Phone 3 or how to book it.

Jio Phone 3 Expected Price, Features

Multiple reports noted that the Jio Phone 3 would likely cost Rs. 4,500 and would pack a couple of handy features. A MediaTek chipset with 2GB RAM and 64GB internal storage is expected to power the smartphone. An IPS LCD panel with a resolution of HD (720 x 1280 pixels) is expected on the Jio Phone 3.

For now, there is no word regarding the OS that will power this phone. If the Jio Phone 3 is to be launched as a feature phone, it would likely run KaiOS or it would run Android Go if it's launched as a smartphone. A dual-camera module with 5MP and 2MP shooters are also expected. A 2,800 mAh battery and connectivity features like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and more are also expected on Jio Phone 3.

