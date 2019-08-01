Just In
JioPhone 3 To Run On MediaTek Chipset With KaiOS
Reliance has launched a couple of smartphones under Lyf branding with MediaTek chipsets. Now, the company is again in news, as the next generation JioPhone will also be powered by a MediaTek chipset.
As of now, the first and the second generation JioPhones are either powered by a Qualcomm or Unisoc processor. The company is most likely to announce the new JioPhone or the JioPhone 3 at the upcoming Reliance AGM 2019.
Original Plan Was To Make Smartphones
MediaTek was working with Reliance or Lyf to make smartphones, and now, the company has shifted its focus from Android smartphones to 4G feature phones, says a report from ET Telecom. The company is calling these feature phones, as smart feature phones, as the device will be capable of browsing the internet and offering additional 4G based services.
According to the latest data from Counterpoint, the market share for the JioPhone has been going downhills this year, as the market share has reduced from 47% (in 2018) to 28% (in 2019). Similarly, another report suggests that 42% of the smartphones shipped are powered by a MediaTek chipset in India.
MediaTek recently launched the MediaTek Helio G90 and the MediaTek Helio G90T gaming-centric chipsets, which are the most powerful processors from the company to date. Xiaomi India has already confirmed that the company will launch the first smartphone powered by the MediaTek Helio G90 in India.
Our Opinion On the JioPhone Powered By MediaTek
MediaTek has been launching a lot of entry-level and mid-tier chipsets lately. The company is now aiming to capture a big market share with the help of JioPhone. It is almost evident that the JioPhone 3 might not support touch screen just like the first two generations of the JioPhone, and the phone will be based on KaiOS with support for apps like WhatsApp And Facebook.
