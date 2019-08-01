ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    JioPhone 3 To Run On MediaTek Chipset With KaiOS

    By
    |

    Reliance has launched a couple of smartphones under Lyf branding with MediaTek chipsets. Now, the company is again in news, as the next generation JioPhone will also be powered by a MediaTek chipset.

    JioPhone 3 To Run On MediaTek Chipset With KaiOS

     

    As of now, the first and the second generation JioPhones are either powered by a Qualcomm or Unisoc processor. The company is most likely to announce the new JioPhone or the JioPhone 3 at the upcoming Reliance AGM 2019.

    Original Plan Was To Make Smartphones

    MediaTek was working with Reliance or Lyf to make smartphones, and now, the company has shifted its focus from Android smartphones to 4G feature phones, says a report from ET Telecom. The company is calling these feature phones, as smart feature phones, as the device will be capable of browsing the internet and offering additional 4G based services.

    According to the latest data from Counterpoint, the market share for the JioPhone has been going downhills this year, as the market share has reduced from 47% (in 2018) to 28% (in 2019). Similarly, another report suggests that 42% of the smartphones shipped are powered by a MediaTek chipset in India.

    MediaTek recently launched the MediaTek Helio G90 and the MediaTek Helio G90T gaming-centric chipsets, which are the most powerful processors from the company to date. Xiaomi India has already confirmed that the company will launch the first smartphone powered by the MediaTek Helio G90 in India.

    Our Opinion On the JioPhone Powered By MediaTek

    MediaTek has been launching a lot of entry-level and mid-tier chipsets lately. The company is now aiming to capture a big market share with the help of JioPhone. It is almost evident that the JioPhone 3 might not support touch screen just like the first two generations of the JioPhone, and the phone will be based on KaiOS with support for apps like WhatsApp And Facebook.

    Source

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: jio phone news smartphones MediaTek
    Story first published: Thursday, August 1, 2019, 9:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 1, 2019
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue