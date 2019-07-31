MediaTek Helio G90 Outperforms Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 On AnTuTu And Geekbench News oi-Vivek

MediaTek recently announced it's MediaTek Helio G90 and the MediaTek Helio G90T chipsets. These are the first series from the company, which are aimed towards affordable gaming segment. The chipsets are manufactured by TSMC using 12nm FinFET technology.

The first set of benchmarks for MediaTek Helio G90 are out. And, on both AnTuTu and Geekbench, the chipset outperforms the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC, which powers the Redmi K20 Pro.

MediaTek Helio G90 Specifications

The MediaTek Helio G90 is an octa-core chipset with two high-performance cores based on Cortex-A76 (@ 2.0GHz) and six efficient cores based on Cortex-A55 (@ 2.0 GHz).

The chipset supports up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.1 storage with ARM Mali G76 3EEMC4 running at 740MHz. It can support cameras up to 48MP resolution with an FHD+ display. On to the connectivity, the chipset supports Bluetooth 5.0, dual-channel Wi-Fi, and can also record 4K videos @30fps.

AnTuTu Benchmark

AnTuTu benchmark uses both CPU and GPU performance to gauge the processing power of the chipset. On AnTuTu benchmark, the MediaTek G90 scores 222,282 points, whereas, the Snapdragon 730 scores 213,113 points.

Though the performance difference between the two chipsets is negligible, the MediaTek G90 is slightly ahead of the curve making it a more powerful option over the Qualcomm's counterpart.

Geekbench Benchmark

Geekbench is a purely CPU intensive benchmark platform, and the MediaTek Helio G90 scores 2410 points on single-core and 7193 points on multi-core CPU performance. Similarly, the Redmi K20 scores 2508 points on single-core and 6824 points on multi-core CPU performance.

Though the Snapdragon 730 SoC takes a lead in single-core CPU performance, overall, the MediaTek Helio Helio G90 offers better multi-core performance, which will be useful on apps and games that can utilize multiple cores at the same time.

Our Opinion On The MediaTek Helio G90

The MediaTek Helio Helio G90 seems like a great mid-tier chipset, that can compete against the likes of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 and the HiSilicon Kirin 810 SoC. As Xiaomi has already promised to be the first OEM to launch a phone powered by the MediaTek G90 SoC in India.

