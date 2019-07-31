ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    MediaTek Helio G90 Outperforms Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 On AnTuTu And Geekbench

    By
    |

    MediaTek recently announced it's MediaTek Helio G90 and the MediaTek Helio G90T chipsets. These are the first series from the company, which are aimed towards affordable gaming segment. The chipsets are manufactured by TSMC using 12nm FinFET technology.

    MediaTek Helio G90 Outperforms Qualcomm Snapdragon 730

     

    The first set of benchmarks for MediaTek Helio G90 are out. And, on both AnTuTu and Geekbench, the chipset outperforms the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC, which powers the Redmi K20 Pro.

    MediaTek Helio G90 Specifications

    The MediaTek Helio G90 is an octa-core chipset with two high-performance cores based on Cortex-A76 (@ 2.0GHz) and six efficient cores based on Cortex-A55 (@ 2.0 GHz).

    The chipset supports up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.1 storage with ARM Mali G76 3EEMC4 running at 740MHz. It can support cameras up to 48MP resolution with an FHD+ display. On to the connectivity, the chipset supports Bluetooth 5.0, dual-channel Wi-Fi, and can also record 4K videos @30fps.

    AnTuTu Benchmark

    AnTuTu benchmark uses both CPU and GPU performance to gauge the processing power of the chipset. On AnTuTu benchmark, the MediaTek G90 scores 222,282 points, whereas, the Snapdragon 730 scores 213,113 points.

    Though the performance difference between the two chipsets is negligible, the MediaTek G90 is slightly ahead of the curve making it a more powerful option over the Qualcomm's counterpart.

    Geekbench Benchmark

    Geekbench is a purely CPU intensive benchmark platform, and the MediaTek Helio G90 scores 2410 points on single-core and 7193 points on multi-core CPU performance. Similarly, the Redmi K20 scores 2508 points on single-core and 6824 points on multi-core CPU performance.

    Though the Snapdragon 730 SoC takes a lead in single-core CPU performance, overall, the MediaTek Helio Helio G90 offers better multi-core performance, which will be useful on apps and games that can utilize multiple cores at the same time.

    Our Opinion On The MediaTek Helio G90

    The MediaTek Helio Helio G90 seems like a great mid-tier chipset, that can compete against the likes of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 and the HiSilicon Kirin 810 SoC. As Xiaomi has already promised to be the first OEM to launch a phone powered by the MediaTek G90 SoC in India.

     

    Snapdragon 730 Geekbench Benchmark | MediaTek G90 Geekbench Benchmark

    Snapdragon 730 AnTuTu Benchmark | MediaTek G90 AnTuTu Benchmark

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: MediaTek news qualcomm smartphones
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue