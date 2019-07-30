Xiaomi To Launch The First MediaTek Helio G90T Powered Gaming Smartphone News oi-Rohit Arora

Xiaomi will soon launch the first MediaTek Helio G90T CPU powered smartphone for avid gamers. Manu Jain, Managing Director, Xiaomi India made the announcement during the MediaTek G90 series gaming chipsets launch event in New Delhi on Tuesday, July 30, 2019.

The Helio G90 and G90T are the very first Game-Centric CPUs from the house of MediaTek. The Helio G90 series octa-core SoCs work on Arm Cortex-A76 and Cortex-A55's cores. The chipsets use Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU that offers speeds up to 800MHz. As per MediaTek, the combination of CPU, GPU and APU delivers up to 1TMACs performance, for peak power and smooth game play.

MediaTek Helio G90 series chipsets come equipped with ultra-fast memory and heavily utilize the power of machine learning to deliver fast and fluid action while intense gameplay on mobile devices. The new MTK SoCs can be paired with up to 10GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 2133MHz memory. The CPUs have large L3 cache and speeds of up to 2.05GHz.

The new Helio CPUs also put a great emphasis on mobile photography. The Helio G90 Series supports up to 64MP single camera and multi-camera combinations. Smartphones powered by G90 series CPUs will feature a dedicated night mode that uses quad pixel technology.

The chipsets feature triple-ISP design to optimize power and performance. Smartphones drawing power from Helio G90 series CPUs will also get AI facial detection and will support various AI-based camera applications.

Importantly, MediaTek has also engineered 'HyperEngine Game Technology' that essentially tunes the various performance aspects of handsets for a seamless gaming experience. The technology basically combines three critical components- Networking Engine, Rapid Response Engine and Resource Management Engine that addresses network latency, chip processing latency and stutter time respectively for a seamless gameplay experience.

During the launch event, MediaTek informed that the new Helio G90 series chipsets offer much better performance than the rival Qualcomm 7th gen. (SD730/730G) processors. The synthetic benchmarks scores of G90 series chipsets outshine SD730/730G CPUs by a huge margin.

Overall, the spec-sheet of MediaTek's latest game-centric CPUs is quite impressive. The future smartphones running on new CPUs will bring high-end gaming, multitasking and camera performance. Xiaomi will be the first OEM to take advantage of new Helio G90 Series chipsets. Realme, Vivo and some other brands will also join the league soon.

While there's no official timeline of the launch of MediaTek Helio G90 series powered handsets, we can expect Xiaomi to give some concrete details in the coming months. The company recently made some headlines for testing a 64MP mobile camera, which could be the first Helio G90T Powered smartphone.

