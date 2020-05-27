ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Mitron TV App Crosses Over 5 Million Downloads: Challenges TikTok

    By
    |

    TikTok, the Chinese video-sharing application has been in the headlines for a while now. It all started with a controversy between TikTok and YouTube due to some feud between the creators on both platforms. The online war led to the downfall of this app with its ratings dropping down massively on Google Play Store. With a record low of 1.2 stars, TikTok became the star of memes. Now, this has given a space for a homegrown app that serves the same purpose and is dubbed as Mitron TV.

    Mitron TV App Crosses Over 5 Million Downloads: Challenges TikTok

     

    Mitron TV App: Features And Where To Download

    The Mitron TV application is similar to TikTok as it allows you to upload short videos for entertainment. This app has been developed by a student t of IIT Roorkee and is currently available for download at Google Play Store.

    The popularity of this new app can be justified with over 4.7 stars ratings and over 5 million downloads. All these numbers; within a short span of its official launch. We tried using the app and would like to add its interface is quite similar to TikTok. You can swipe down on the home screen to scroll through the uploaded, while from the right edge you can like or share and comment on the videos.

    One of the major factors for the success of the Mitron TV app besides the TikTok's downfall due to the recent controversy is likely its homegrown production. This app has been announced when China is already facing criticism due to the coronavirus outbreak. Also, with the majority of masses being confined to just four walls, entertainment has also been limited to screens.

    And it's the youth which has been driving the major traffic on such platforms. There was a horde of creators taking to TikTok to generate content. With the app garnering all the bad rapport, creators needed a better platform to work on. It shouldn't come as surprise if this app sees more success in the coming days, not only in India, but globally as well.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: apps news tiktok
    Story first published: Wednesday, May 27, 2020, 17:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 27, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X