Mitron TV App Crosses Over 5 Million Downloads: Challenges TikTok

TikTok, the Chinese video-sharing application has been in the headlines for a while now. It all started with a controversy between TikTok and YouTube due to some feud between the creators on both platforms. The online war led to the downfall of this app with its ratings dropping down massively on Google Play Store. With a record low of 1.2 stars, TikTok became the star of memes. Now, this has given a space for a homegrown app that serves the same purpose and is dubbed as Mitron TV.

Mitron TV App: Features And Where To Download

The Mitron TV application is similar to TikTok as it allows you to upload short videos for entertainment. This app has been developed by a student t of IIT Roorkee and is currently available for download at Google Play Store.

The popularity of this new app can be justified with over 4.7 stars ratings and over 5 million downloads. All these numbers; within a short span of its official launch. We tried using the app and would like to add its interface is quite similar to TikTok. You can swipe down on the home screen to scroll through the uploaded, while from the right edge you can like or share and comment on the videos.

One of the major factors for the success of the Mitron TV app besides the TikTok's downfall due to the recent controversy is likely its homegrown production. This app has been announced when China is already facing criticism due to the coronavirus outbreak. Also, with the majority of masses being confined to just four walls, entertainment has also been limited to screens.

And it's the youth which has been driving the major traffic on such platforms. There was a horde of creators taking to TikTok to generate content. With the app garnering all the bad rapport, creators needed a better platform to work on. It shouldn't come as surprise if this app sees more success in the coming days, not only in India, but globally as well.

