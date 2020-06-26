ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Roposo App: How To Download Video Sharing App And Use It

    By
    |

    Roposo app is a new video-sharing social media platform, developed in India. Similar to TikTok, Roposo users can create homemade videos and photos with a TV-like browsing experience. The content on Roposo is mainly user-generated. The Roposo app is available on both Google Play and Apple App Store.

    How To Download Roposo App
     

    How To Download Roposo App

    The Roposo app is India's video-sharing app, a competitor to China's TikTok short-form video app. The app is available on both Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Interested users can download it from here for free and check out the features it offers. The app is rated for users aged 12 years and above.

    How To Use Roposo App

    How To Use Roposo App

    Roposo app is an entertainment app, allowing users to generate short-form videos and even share photos. Once downloaded on your smartphone, the Roposo app can be used to create homemade videos. As the first step, users will need to provide their mobile number to generate an OTP to sign-in to the Roposo app.

    Once signed in, users can select the languages they prefer to create content or even view content in that language. Roposo app can be viewed in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Gujarati, Punjabi, Marathi, and Bengali. Once the preferences are set, the app opens to the homepage of the Roposo app.

     

    vast video content
     

    Here, you can simply scroll through the vast video content generated by fellow users. You can also create videos of your own by tapping on the camera icon on the homepage. Users will need to give camera and microphone permission to create videos.

    Various effects can be used to generate videos like filters, stickers, slow-mo, time-lapse, portraits with natural light, studio light, contour light, stage, and stage mono light modes. Users can also edit videos, photos, and even add a couple of trending stickers or filters to their videos. To make it their videos trending on the Roposo app, they can even use hashtags.

    Roposo App: Interesting Features

    Roposo App: Interesting Features

    The trend to boycott Chinese products and Chinese apps is gaining momentum every day. The Roposo app comes as an alternative for TikTok, another app developed by a Chinese company. The Roposo app has a couple of features that make the platform interesting. For instance, they can send a gift to a video they liked.

    To send a gift, users will need to collect coins that can be earned via their videos. The Roposo app also has other features with tabs called Haha TV, Bhakti, Beat, and more, which showcase content as their name suggests. While Haha TV reveals comic scenes, the Bhakti tab shows religious content. There is also a dedicated tab for COVID-19 updates.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: news apps how to tiktok
    Story first published: Friday, June 26, 2020, 15:21 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 26, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X