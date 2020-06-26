Roposo App: How To Download Video Sharing App And Use It

How To Download Roposo App

The Roposo app is India's video-sharing app, a competitor to China's TikTok short-form video app. The app is available on both Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Interested users can download it from here for free and check out the features it offers. The app is rated for users aged 12 years and above.

How To Use Roposo App

Roposo app is an entertainment app, allowing users to generate short-form videos and even share photos. Once downloaded on your smartphone, the Roposo app can be used to create homemade videos. As the first step, users will need to provide their mobile number to generate an OTP to sign-in to the Roposo app.

Once signed in, users can select the languages they prefer to create content or even view content in that language. Roposo app can be viewed in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Gujarati, Punjabi, Marathi, and Bengali. Once the preferences are set, the app opens to the homepage of the Roposo app.

Here, you can simply scroll through the vast video content generated by fellow users. You can also create videos of your own by tapping on the camera icon on the homepage. Users will need to give camera and microphone permission to create videos.

Various effects can be used to generate videos like filters, stickers, slow-mo, time-lapse, portraits with natural light, studio light, contour light, stage, and stage mono light modes. Users can also edit videos, photos, and even add a couple of trending stickers or filters to their videos. To make it their videos trending on the Roposo app, they can even use hashtags.

Roposo App: Interesting Features

The trend to boycott Chinese products and Chinese apps is gaining momentum every day. The Roposo app comes as an alternative for TikTok, another app developed by a Chinese company. The Roposo app has a couple of features that make the platform interesting. For instance, they can send a gift to a video they liked.

To send a gift, users will need to collect coins that can be earned via their videos. The Roposo app also has other features with tabs called Haha TV, Bhakti, Beat, and more, which showcase content as their name suggests. While Haha TV reveals comic scenes, the Bhakti tab shows religious content. There is also a dedicated tab for COVID-19 updates.