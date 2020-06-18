Chinese Apps Flagged By Indian Intel Agencies Include TikTok, Xiaomi Apps, Zoom News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Indian government is being advised to block and stop using Chinese-made products, including apps. The Indian intelligence agencies have chalked out 52 apps linked to China and is now advising the government to flag them as unsafe for collecting data. The list includes apps like TikTok, Zoom, SHAREit, Clean-master, and Xiaomi apps.

List Of Chinese Apps Flagged

A report by Hindustan Times cites that the list been supported by the National Security Council Secretariat, which felt these could be detrimental to India's security. The report further notes that one of the parameters and the risks attached to each mobile app will need to be examined in detail.

The full list of the apps flagged includes 360 Security, APUS Browser, Baidu Map, Baidu Translate, BeautyPlus, Bigo Live, CacheClear DU apps studio, Clash of Kings, Clean Master - Cheetah, ClubFactory, CM Browser, DU Battery Saver, DU Browser, DU Cleaner, DU Privacy, DU recorder, ES File Explorer, Helo, Kwai, LIKE, and Mail Master.

The list also includes Xiaomi apps like the Mi Community, Mi Store, and Mi Video call-Xiaomi. NewsDog, Parallel Space, Perfect Corp, Photo Wonder, QQ International, QQ Launcher, QQ Mail, QQ Music, QQ NewsFeed, QQ Player, QQ Security Centre, ROMWE, SelfieCity, SHAREit, SHEIN, TikTok, UC Browser, UC News, Vault-Hide, Vigo Video, Virus Cleaner (Hi Security Lab), VivaVideo- QU Video Inc, WeChat, Weibo, WeSync, Wonder Camera, Xender, and YouCam Makeup are also included.

Government Advised To Block Chinese Apps

This isn't the first time we're hearing pleas to ban or block Chinese products and apps. Previously, the Indian government had advised against the use of the Zoom video conferencing platform, based on the recommendation of the Computer Emergency Response Team of India (CERT-in). As more organizations and government agencies continue to flag Zoom, the company has insisted to increase its security infrastructure.

Apart from Zoom, TikTok is another app that has received backlash. The popular short-form video app is owned and operated by Chinese internet company ByteDance. Furthermore, many more Android and iOS apps that have been developed in China or have Chinese links are alleged to have spyware or other malicious ware.

While the developers have denied these allegations, security advisers have been wary of them. Presently, as Indo-China tension rises, there's a nationwide callout to ban and curb the usage of Chinese products. However, considering that TikTok is one of the most popular apps in India, how many will follow this plea?

Best Mobiles in India