Zoom’s New Update Mandatory For Making Video, Audio Calls News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Ever since the lockdown situation across the globe started prevailing, the need for video conferencing tools also saw a spike. And Zoom emerged as one of the most preferred online meeting tools. But, with the security concerns rising on this platform, users started looking out for options that led multiple technology brands to launch their iteration of an online video conferencing platform.

However, Zoom has been working on improving the security on its platform for a safer environment to work. Now, the company has announced a new update which will be a must to make video calls on its platform.

Zoom New Update To Be Released Soon

Zoom has announced that a new update will be released starting this week for both its mobile as well as the desktop version. The company is emphasizing the users to make sure they update their app or the desktop software to the latest version. This is because the older version will not be supporting calls starting May 30, 2020.

As per the company, it will be employing GCM encryption across its platform which is designed to offer a more secure platform for online meetings and conferences. While the video and audio call on Zoom currently support 128-bit encryption; post the update, the platform is said to offer 256-bit encryption for both audio and video calls. This explains the enhanced security while hosting or attending an online conference or meeting.

The company also introduced a new version called Zoom 5.0 earlier this month and had also acquired Keybase. It could be a possibility that Zoom could have used its latest acquisition to improve the security on its platform. A statement released by the company's CEO at the time of acquisition stated, "This purchase will "significantly" advance the 90-day plan to reinforce security on the platform."

Since the update has been announced, it would be advisable to get the latest version. Besides, this is a must if you are a regular user of this platform and rely on it primarily for the online meets and video conferencing. This is a welcome move by the company with all the raising concerns around security on its platform.

via

Best Mobiles in India