ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Zoom Declared Unsafe For Usage By Government Of India: Alternatives You Have

    By
    |

    Ever since the coronavirus pandemic broke out, governments have enforced lockdown on industries and organizations have been finding a way out to keep their work up and running. Several companies had no option than to allow their employees to work from home.

    Zoom Declared Unsafe For Usage By Government Of India
     

    Instead of physical meetings, the companies have started using the online conference mode more than ever. Zoom is one of such online video communication platform that has been used by employees and employers to do online meetings and conferences for a smoother workflow.

    But lately, it has been grabbing headlines for all the wrong reasons. There have been several reports surfacing online claiming Zoom to be an unsafe platform as it has some security flaws that put the users' private information at risk.

    Now, it seems that the Indian government has understood all the concerns and has warned the users to avoid using this platform.

    The Official Warning

    The Official Warning

    An advisory shared by the Cyber Coordination Center (CyCord) of the Ministry of Home Affairs warns the officials about the security concerns on the Zoom app. According to the advisory, the government officials/officers have been directed not to use the app.

    However, one can use the app for personal usage. But, if any individual is planning to go ahead and use the app, they should be cautious and follow strict security protocols to avoid any mishap. The security guidelines were which need to be brought in practice have been highlighted by CERT-In.

    How Popular Is Zoom And What Alternatives We Can Use
     

    How Popular Is Zoom And What Alternatives We Can Use

    ZOOM has seen a huge spike in its active user base in the past few months. Specifically in the last three months since the coronavirus outbreak started affecting the world. Earlier this platform had an average of 10 million users using its services.

    However, the active number of users saw an all-time high with over 200 million users in March, suggests a report from Reuters. It's not just the Indian government that is trying to tighten the reign on this video conferencing app.

    Earlier, the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Boston had warned the users to avoid hosting meetings on Zoom or share any links. Later, SpaceX also barred its employees from using the app considering all the security concerns.

    If for some reason you still need to use the platform then try to make sure you follow certain security protocols. For instance, try to hide your personal data such as meeting IDs hidden and also add required password protections.

    There are multiple other platforms online that will serve your purpose of online conferencing and are good alternatives to Zoom. Microsoft Teams is one such platform that has been gaining popularity in recent times.

    You can use this service on your Android or Apple iPhone, Mac, and Windows OS. Teams are turning out to be one of the best alternatives for Zoom that can be used for business meetings, conferences, and also file sharing.

    Similarly, apps like Skype, Google Duo can also be used for online meetings and conferences. And not to forget WhatsApp which also has the option to add multiple users in a call and can be used for small workgroups.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: zoom apps news
    Story first published: Friday, April 17, 2020, 18:03 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 17, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X