Zoom Declared Unsafe For Usage By Government Of India: Alternatives You Have

Instead of physical meetings, the companies have started using the online conference mode more than ever. Zoom is one of such online video communication platform that has been used by employees and employers to do online meetings and conferences for a smoother workflow.

But lately, it has been grabbing headlines for all the wrong reasons. There have been several reports surfacing online claiming Zoom to be an unsafe platform as it has some security flaws that put the users' private information at risk.

Now, it seems that the Indian government has understood all the concerns and has warned the users to avoid using this platform.

The Official Warning

An advisory shared by the Cyber Coordination Center (CyCord) of the Ministry of Home Affairs warns the officials about the security concerns on the Zoom app. According to the advisory, the government officials/officers have been directed not to use the app.

However, one can use the app for personal usage. But, if any individual is planning to go ahead and use the app, they should be cautious and follow strict security protocols to avoid any mishap. The security guidelines were which need to be brought in practice have been highlighted by CERT-In.

How Popular Is Zoom And What Alternatives We Can Use

ZOOM has seen a huge spike in its active user base in the past few months. Specifically in the last three months since the coronavirus outbreak started affecting the world. Earlier this platform had an average of 10 million users using its services.

However, the active number of users saw an all-time high with over 200 million users in March, suggests a report from Reuters. It's not just the Indian government that is trying to tighten the reign on this video conferencing app.

Earlier, the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Boston had warned the users to avoid hosting meetings on Zoom or share any links. Later, SpaceX also barred its employees from using the app considering all the security concerns.

If for some reason you still need to use the platform then try to make sure you follow certain security protocols. For instance, try to hide your personal data such as meeting IDs hidden and also add required password protections.

There are multiple other platforms online that will serve your purpose of online conferencing and are good alternatives to Zoom. Microsoft Teams is one such platform that has been gaining popularity in recent times.

You can use this service on your Android or Apple iPhone, Mac, and Windows OS. Teams are turning out to be one of the best alternatives for Zoom that can be used for business meetings, conferences, and also file sharing.

Similarly, apps like Skype, Google Duo can also be used for online meetings and conferences. And not to forget WhatsApp which also has the option to add multiple users in a call and can be used for small workgroups.