    Zoom Adds New Privacy Feature To Prevent ‘Zoom-Bombing’

    By
    |

    Coronavirus lockdown has resulted in a large population working from home. Various video conferencing and messaging services like Zoom, Skype, Slack, and others have spiked in popularity in recent times. However, Zoom, one of the most popular apps right now, has been facing a lot of privacy and security issues. Now, Zoom has changed the app's interface to enhance privacy.

    Why Is Zoom So Popular?

    Zoom is one of the group video conferencing platforms that offer all-in-one cloud-based phone, team messaging, and other easy-to-use features. Users get a 14-day trial without any hidden charges and instant activation. As a large part of the workforce needed a platform to host virtual meetings, Zoom popped-up as one of the popular options.

    However, the sudden spike in popularity has resulted in a couple of other problems. The rapid exploitation of the Zoom platform exposed several security weaknesses that were previously unnoticed. For one, Zoom was accused of sharing user data with Facebook. Zoom was also used by several governments and companies like the UK Ministry of Defence, NASA, and SpaceX, who have now switched to other platforms.

    Zoom Upgrades Security

    Zoom's added privacy feature helps to overcome 'zoom-bombing', where unwanted and unexpected guests join a call, simply to annoy the participants. Zoom has now changed the app's interface that now protects the privacy and security of the users.

    Zoom notes that all the meetings are now password-protected, where earlier participants could simply join by simply clicking on a link. Once entered, Zoom has ensured the virtual meeting room feature is enabled, which means that only people with permission can join a meeting. Moreover, those caught 'Zoom-bombing' can now be charged with a federal offense.

    At the same time, it's worth mentioning that Zoom has been taking action quickly to upgrade its security and privacy measures. As video conferencing is slowly being accepted as the 'new normal', it's expected that Zoom might further tighten its platform.

    news apps video calling zoom
    Story first published: Friday, April 10, 2020, 14:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 10, 2020

