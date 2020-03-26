ENGLISH

    Coronavirus Lockdown: Popular Video Calling Apps For Work, Learning

    By
    |

    Video calling services are the go-to platforms currently with a vast majority of workplaces mandating work from home due to the coronavirus pandemic. Moreover, schools, colleges, and other educational institutions have also shut down, urging students and teachers to interact via video calling sites. Here are some of the most popular video calling apps.

    Zoom
     

    Zoom

    Zoom Cloud Meeting is one of the popular video calling service used by both businesses and educational institutions. After the nation-wide lockdown, the Zoom Cloud Meeting app is one of the most popular free apps listed currently, with the number of downloads spiking in recent weeks. Zoom can be used on both mobiles and computers.

    one-on-one meetings

    Zoom's free service permits unlimited one-on-one meetings and group meetings of up to 100 people. Group meetings can go on for 40 minutes on the free version. Features like private messages between users and groups, screen sharing, and also meeting recording can be done on Zoom.

    Slack

    Slack

    Slack is another mobile and web application for businesses, offering video and voice calls, as well as a messaging platform. The free version of Slack offers one-on-one video and voice calls between team members. Slack also offers special programs to support educational institutions and student groups.

    Google Hangouts Meet
     

    Google Hangouts Meet

    Google Hangouts Meet is another tool used by businesses worldwide. Similar to Microsoft Teams, Google Hangouts Meet offers tools like linking employees to company systems and other co-workers. However, Google Hangouts is designed to be used with other Google products.

    Skype

    Skype

    Skype, which began in 2003 is currently owned by Microsoft. Skype is another platform offering free voice and video calling over the internet along with a messaging platform. Skype, like most services today can be used on mobiles and PCs. As a service offering high-quality video and voice calls, Skype is used for both professional and personal use.

    Apple FaceTime

    Apple FaceTime

    Apart from professional use, there are many apps for personal communication. Apple's FaceTime is one such platform to connect with friends and family during the lockdown. Video calls on FaceTime are exclusive for Apple devices and offers one-on-one video calls. Groups of up to 32 people can also be connected via FaceTime.

    Google Duo

    Google Duo

    Outside the Apple ecosystem, there are other video and voice calling services like Google Duo, for instance. It is available for both Android and iOS users for video calls. Other personal video calling services are available on messaging platforms like WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook Messenger, and more.

    Houseparty

    Houseparty

    Houseparty is another unique app for a group ‘video party' and is available on both Android and iOS. Although not new, the recent times have spiked the number of downloads. In times of lockdown, Houseparty is an app creates a party-like atmosphere, sometimes with drinks, music, dancing, and games.

    Story first published: Thursday, March 26, 2020, 15:19 [IST]
