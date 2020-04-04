Skype Meet Now Feature Surpasses Need To Download Or Sign Up News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Video calling apps are in huge demand, more than before. With many countries mandating lockdown, most workplaces and educational institutions have switched to learning and working from home, spiking demand for video calling app. Skype has always been one of the popular platforms and has now rolled out a Meet Now feature to increase its popularity.

Skype Meet Now

The newly launched Meet Now feature is the latest offering from Skype. With Meet Now, hosts can create and share a free meeting with just three clicks. Additionally, Skype Meet Now doesn't require users to sign up or download the application. This means that users can start a Skype call right from the website, much like Zoom or Google Duo.

Next, they can share the link with the 'share' button on the website. If the other participants have Skype installed on their systems, it will directly open in the app or else it will open the web client that works in Chrome or Edge.

Introducing a simple, hassle-free way to connect with the important people in your life on #Skype, no sign-ups or downloads required. Learn about Meet Now: https://t.co/yOw6oBlFxx — Skype (@Skype) April 3, 2020

"Generate your free unique link with one click, share it with participants and enjoy unlimited meetings with Skype. Full set of features at your disposal. Your meeting link does not expire and can be used anytime," Microsoft said in a blog post announcing the new feature.

Skype And Its Competitors

Skype has been one of the oldest video calling platforms. However, with various messaging apps offering video calling feature, the popularity has been diminishing. With the majority of the workforce working from home, a lot of organizations have preferred Zoom over Skype.

The main reason being Zoom offers meeting sharings and other necessary software that's simple and easy to use. Of course, Zoom has its drawbacks with handing over data to other third-parties. But it had certainly become more popular than Skype. That's might change now with the new Skype Meet Now feature.

